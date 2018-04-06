Weather Claims CNS Season Opener

Colorado National Speedway announced on their website that the April 7th season opener has been canceled due to cold and wet weather conditions. The announcement read…

With the rain and snow moving into the front range Colorado National Speedway has decided to cancel the Saturday April 7th season opener. Friday’s temperatures will not exceed the 30s and Saturday isn’t much warmer with an expected high of 55. Therefore areas of the stands and portions of the track, pits and parking lots, will not be adequately dry for Saturday evening. Adding to the problem is more rain is forecasted for Saturday night.

Friday’s Test & Tune session has also been canceled due to the weather.

Next week’s race on Saturday April 14th will now become the official opener as we welcome in the Pro Trucks, Late Models, Legends, and DEMOX brought to you by O’Reilly Auto Parts.