(04-14-2017 Dacono CO) On a brutally cold spring evening at Colorado National Speedway it was the first race of the 2018 season featuring the Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks, Galitz Transportation Late Models, and Elite V Twin Legend Cars. On the O’Reilly Auto Parts Do It Yourself Night Kody Vanderwal, Brett Yackey and Kyle Clegg kicked off the 2018 season with big wins.

Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks

Matt Burton in the #36 truck occupied the pole position for the start of the first Snap-On Tool Pro Truck feature event. Along side Burton was Brian Yackey the 2017 Late Model champion debuting this year in the #22 Pro Truck. When the green flag flew Burton snagged the early lead but contact between the #5 of Troy Witthar and #82 Michael Scott brought out a caution flag.

On the restart it was Kody Vanderwal in the red #43 truck taking over the top spot. Kody’s time running the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West has done him well and Kody ran the rest of the feature like a seasoned veteran. Kody navigated lapped trucks with ease and went on to take the win. Behind Vanderwal Brian Yackey settled into his new ride and found a solid groove on the low side of the track and secured the runner-up spot in the feature. Michael Scott grabbed 3rd place with #8 Jeff Walbaum a distant 4th. Burton (the early leader) would settle for 5th spot.

The Pro Trucks will return to action in 2 weeks on April 28th and compete in a 50 lap feature event.

FEATURE: #43 Kody Vanderwal

FAST DASH: #82 Michael Scott

DASH: #77 Reggie Brown Jr.

QUICK TIME: #43 Kody Vanderwal 17.274

Galitz Transportation Late Models

19 Galitz Transportation Late Models took the green flag for the first feature event of the season. Chad Cowen from Gering Nebraska looked like the car to beat after dominating the fast dash but he was outside row three when the green flag dropped and there were some fast cars out in front of him. One of those cars was Brett Yackey in the black number 7 car. Brett was the 2016 Late Model champion but didn’t race in the division in 2017 focusing on the Super Late Models.

Brett didn’t lose a beat from his dominating 2016 performance diving low on #33 Bear Lynch and #9 Brent Cave to take the lead on lap one.

Yackey would go on to lead every lap and take the first win of the season. Behind Yackey was the #53g of Nathan Gasser and the #17 of Paul Deines who moved their way upon through the field to grab 2nd and 3rd. Cowen would settle for 4th place and Lynch was the final car in the top 5.

The Late Models will not return to action for over a month on Saturday May 19th.

FEATURE: #7y Brett Yackey

FAST DASH: #76 Chad Cowen

DASH: #3 Wade Grove

QUICK TIME: #53 Nathan Gasser 17.734

Elite V Twin Legend Cars

It’s a new season and the Legend Car division has a new track sponsor Elite V Twin Harley Davidson Service in Mead. What isn’t new is the huge field of cars that the Legend Cars bring to the track each and every appearance. 30 cars started the feature event with #48 Kody Dempster and #25 Adam Pechman pacing the field.

Dempster led the first few laps but soon it was the familiar faces of Kyle Clegg, Chris Eggleston and Danny Medina hounding the leader. Eggleston in the #22 dove to the inside of Dempster to take the lead and Clegg and Medina followed.

With 5 laps to go it was still Eggleston, Clegg and Medina in the top three but the traffic was intense and on the final lap Eggleston had to go very low coming out of turn 2 to pass lapped cars. Clegg decided to take the top line which allowed him to carry more speed down the back straight. Clegg caught Eggleston in turn four and the two cars drag raced to the line. As the checkered flag flew it was the #66 of Kyle Clegg beating Eggleston by mere inches to take a thrilling win in the first race of 2018.

The Legend Cars return to action on Saturday May 12th.

FEATURE: #66 Kyle Clegg

FAST DASH: #66 Kyle Clegg

DASH: #03 Darrell Stewart

QUICK TIME: #22 Chris Eggleston 18.673

MISCELLANEOUS RACE NOTES:

#3 Wade Grove crashed in hot laps yet wins the Late Model DASH with no front body panels.

Figure 8 driver Justin McKeachie debuted his #50 Late Model.

INEX announced a new engine for the Legends division win the coming years. A water cooled fuel injected 3 cylinder Yamaha that promises to be fast and durable.

Brett Yackey debuted his new #7 Late Model in honor of the late Alan Kulwicki.

Natalie Phelps who was last years Pure Stock champ debuted her #98p Late Model.

Brian Yackey debuted in the #22 Pro Truck which is the former Cole MacEwen #85 Truck. The truck is still owned by the MacEwens.

Brrrrrrrr. At the start of the feature events it was a cold and windy 47 degrees. The CNS diehard fans stuck it out until the end proving once again what an awesome group of fans Colorado National Speedway has.

Galitz Transportation is the new sponsor for the Late Models.

Elite Twin is the new sponsor for the Legend Car division.

First night with the new LED track lights. Turn 4 appeared to not be functioning properly. Some adjustments will be made. But they really make the action look crisp and sharp.

Long time track announcer Marc Moser is taking this season off to concentrate on other commitments. John Morrissey has taken over the mic and will be the official track announcer moving forward.

OFFICIAL FINISHING ORDER

Pro Trucks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 43 Kody Vanderwal La Salle

2. 22 Brian Yackey (R) Greeley

3. 82 Michael Scott Cheyenne

4. 8 Jeff Walbaum Brighton

5. 36 Matt Burton Englewood

6. 34 Rudy Vanderwal La Salle

7. 5W Troy Witthar Eastlake

8. 11 Steve Johnson Windsor

9. 53j Jay Fields Pueblo West

10. 21 Chris Nelson(R) Arvada

11. 77 Reggie Brown Jr (R) Arvada

12. 9 Curtis Heldenbrand Arvada

DNS 71 Timothy DuVall Denver

Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 7Y Brett Yackey Greeley

2. 53G Nathan Gasser Westminster

3. 17 Paul Deines Frederick

4. 76 Chad Cowan Gering

5. 33 Bear Lynch Arvada

6. 98 Lee Kemmit Brighton

7. 31 Derek Smith Mead

8. 9 Brent Cave Brighton

9. 3 Wade Grove Thronton

10. 94 Kyle Morse Peyton

11. 30 Jan Oxley Ft Lupton

12. 85 Don Cole (R) Dacono

13. 16 Steve Mills Colorado Springs

14. 50 Justin McKeachie (R) Aurora

15. 27 Wendi Lewis Johnstown

16. 11 Monte Paulsen Pueblo West

17. 29 Rayshawn Carter Denver

18. 98P Natalie Phelps (R) Cheyenne

19. 82 Paul Green

Legend Cars

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

2. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

3. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs

4. 32 Blair Cooper Pueblo

5. 05 Nick Cooper Loveland

6. 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Peyton

7. 48 Cody Dempster Parker

8. 25 Adam Pechman Morrison

9. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

10. 03 Darrell L Stewart Arvada

11. 13 Jason Hulvey Thornton

12. 16 Travis Roe Thornton

13. 23 Austyn Radosta Pueblo

14. 44 Alfred Matthews Arvada

15. 19 Larry Pachello Arvada

16. 96 Ryan Rudolph

17. 46 Zachary Witherwax Arvada

18. 88 Paul Himler Erie

19. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater

20. 1 Dana Smith (R) Laramie

21. 33 Dean Kallas Golden

22. 08 Krystal Faulkingham Westminster

23. 86 Travis Rudolph

24. 27 Ray Oakley

25. 28 Adam Powers(R) Silverthorne

26. 43 Rob Sears (R) Firestone

27. 72 Cynthia Robb (R) Wheatridge

28. 10 Adam Romero Denver

29. 62 Roy Dunlap Cheyenne

30. 20 Kynzer Riddell Westminster

31. 00 Christopher Saykally(R) Denver

DEMOX

Heavy: #88 Joe Pronte

Lites: #76 Robert Jordan

Race Rental Modifieds

FEATURE: #11 John Knee