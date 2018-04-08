.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

FORT WORTH, Texas (April 8, 2018) – While running in second place with five laps remaining in Stage 1, Martin Truex Jr. saw his day cut short when his car exited Turn 4 and went directly into the wall due to a flat tire.

The high-speed, Lap 80 impact caused race-ending damage to Truex’s No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota in Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. The Furniture Row Racing driver was credited with a 37th-place finish.

“That one hurt,” Truex said after his spotter Clayton Hughes asked if he was ok.

Truex, who was running fast lap times on the 1.5-mile oval, said there was no warning of any problems before slamming into the concrete barrier.

“Well, just blew a right-front tire out of nowhere,” Truex said. “Not sure what happened there – if we ran over something or what. We hadn’t had any problems all weekend and the first set of tires looked good. Would have been nice to have at least finished that first stage before it happened, but that’s just the way it goes sometimes.

“We’ll just have to go back and evaluate what happened, but all in all we were going to be in for a good day. We were making the car better and still had room to go. We were as fast as anybody. At least that’s a positive and we’ll go on to next week and see what we can do.”

The accident snapped a streak of five consecutive top-five finishes for Truex and 10 straight top fives on 1.5-mile tracks.

Truex, who only got one point for finishing last in the 334-lap race, dropped three spots in the driver standings from second to fifth.(DMF/FRR/pr 4.8.18)

The race winner was Kyle Busch. (photo credit Ron Olds file)



Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race #7 of 36

O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

Texas Motor Speedway

1 – Kyle Busch

2 -Kevin Harvick

3 – Jamie McMurray

4 – Erik Jones

5 -Ryan Blaney

6 – Joey Logano

7 – Kurt Busch

8 – Darrell Wallace Jr.

9 – Clint Bowyer

10 – William Byron

11 – Chase Elliott

12 – Trevor Bayne

13 – Ty Dillon

14 – Michael McDowell

15 – Chris Buescher

16 – Matt DiBenedetto

17 – Kasey Kahne

18 – Ross Chastain

19 – Cole Whitt

20 – Gray Gaulding

21 – Landon Cassill

22 – Harrison Rhodes

23 – David Ragan

24 – AJ Allmendinger

25 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

26 – Austin Dillon

27 – Ryan Newman

28 – Alex Bowman

29 – Daniel Suarez

30 – Paul Menard

31 – Reed Sorenson

32 – Aric Almirola

33 – Brad Keselowski

34 – Denny Hamlin

35 – Jimmie Johnson

36 – Kyle Larson

37 – Martin Truex Jr

