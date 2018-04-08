.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
FORT WORTH, Texas (April 8, 2018) – While running in second place with five laps remaining in Stage 1, Martin Truex Jr. saw his day cut short when his car exited Turn 4 and went directly into the wall due to a flat tire.
The high-speed, Lap 80 impact caused race-ending damage to Truex’s No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota in Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. The Furniture Row Racing driver was credited with a 37th-place finish.
“That one hurt,” Truex said after his spotter Clayton Hughes asked if he was ok.
Truex, who was running fast lap times on the 1.5-mile oval, said there was no warning of any problems before slamming into the concrete barrier.
“Well, just blew a right-front tire out of nowhere,” Truex said. “Not sure what happened there – if we ran over something or what. We hadn’t had any problems all weekend and the first set of tires looked good. Would have been nice to have at least finished that first stage before it happened, but that’s just the way it goes sometimes.
“We’ll just have to go back and evaluate what happened, but all in all we were going to be in for a good day. We were making the car better and still had room to go. We were as fast as anybody. At least that’s a positive and we’ll go on to next week and see what we can do.”
The accident snapped a streak of five consecutive top-five finishes for Truex and 10 straight top fives on 1.5-mile tracks.
Truex, who only got one point for finishing last in the 334-lap race, dropped three spots in the driver standings from second to fifth.(DMF/FRR/pr 4.8.18)
The race winner was Kyle Busch. (photo credit Ron Olds file)
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race #7 of 36
O’Reilly Auto Parts 500
Texas Motor Speedway
1 – Kyle Busch
2 -Kevin Harvick
3 – Jamie McMurray
4 – Erik Jones
5 -Ryan Blaney
6 – Joey Logano
7 – Kurt Busch
8 – Darrell Wallace Jr.
9 – Clint Bowyer
10 – William Byron
11 – Chase Elliott
12 – Trevor Bayne
13 – Ty Dillon
14 – Michael McDowell
15 – Chris Buescher
16 – Matt DiBenedetto
17 – Kasey Kahne
18 – Ross Chastain
19 – Cole Whitt
20 – Gray Gaulding
21 – Landon Cassill
22 – Harrison Rhodes
23 – David Ragan
24 – AJ Allmendinger
25 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
26 – Austin Dillon
27 – Ryan Newman
28 – Alex Bowman
29 – Daniel Suarez
30 – Paul Menard
31 – Reed Sorenson
32 – Aric Almirola
33 – Brad Keselowski
34 – Denny Hamlin
35 – Jimmie Johnson
36 – Kyle Larson
37 – Martin Truex Jr
.f