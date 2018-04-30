Stone, Thomas, Loquaci Win Merced Speedway Main Events

Merced, CA…April 28…Paul Stone scored the victory in the 25 lap IMCA Modified Main Event Saturday night at Merced Speedway. The three-time Merced Speedway IMCA Modified champion took the lead from two-time reigning champion Randy Brown on lap six and led the rest of the way. Stone had a straightaway advantage at the checkered flag. Brian Pearce made a last lap pass on Brown to take second. Jeff Streeter finished fourth, followed by Shane DeVolder, four-time champion Ramie Stone, Harley Turner, Derek Nance, Troy Stone and Buddy Kniss. Eight lap heat race wins went to Paul Stone, Pearce and Brown.

Chase Thomas won the 25 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event. He gained the lead on lap two as Jack Aguiar followed him into second. Thomas would hold off Aguiar through three yellow flags for the well earned victory. Chase’s younger brother Tanner Thomas finished third ahead of Kelly Wilkinson, Jeremy Hoff, Bruce Nelson, Danny Roe, Tim Elias, Chris Falkenberg and Mark Squadrito. Nelson, Roe and Tanner Thomas each won eight lap heat races.

Robbie Loquaci withstood a late challenge from reigning champion Kodie Dean to win the 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. It seems like every time Loquaci has been close to a win in the last year or so, he’s had bad luck. On this occasion, he gained the lead on lap two and led the rest of the way. However, Dean settled into second on lap 15 and began putting the pressure on Loquaci for the lead. Loquaci was up to the task as he stayed smooth down the stretch for the win. Dean was a strong second ahead of Shannon Nelson, Austin Van Hoff, Michael Shearer, Robert Gallaher, James Stockton, Mike Germait, Joe Gallaher and Craig Tatum. Dean, Van Hoff and Caleb Shelton each won eight lap heat races.

Robert Jackson was the happy winner of the 20 lap Mini Stock Main Event. Jackson gained the lead from Allen Neal on lap three with Bryant Desaire following into second. Jackson led Desaire the rest of the way for the victory. Neal settled for third, followed by Ray Jackson, Jerry Tubbs, Tyler Jackson, Scott Roehrenbaeck, Devin Belton, Jennifer Rogers and Jason Belton Jr. There were four eight lap heat races with wins going to Neal, Jennifer Corder, Lee Ragsdale and Robert Jackson.

Next week is the annual Ted Stofle Classic, featuring IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, Hobby Stocks, California Hardtops and California Sharp Mini Late Models. For further information, go to www.racemerced.com.