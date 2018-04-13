Starting Line Up – Food City 500

.
BRISTOL, Tenn. (April 13, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. will start 26th in Sunday’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Truex’s No. 78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota ran a lap of 15.265 seconds at 125.765 mph in the first round of qualifying Friday on the half-mile high-banked oval. Truex was 10th-fastest in practice earlier in the day with a lap of 14.883 at 128.926 though the performance for most competitors slowed in the late afternoon qualifying session.
The Furniture Row Racing driver will line up on the outside of Row 13 for the 500-lap race. Truex had started in the top 6 in the past five races, including three-in-a-row from the pole (Phoenix, Fontana, Martinsville).
Starting Line Up
Sunday’s Food City 500
Bristol Motor Speedway
1 – Kyle Busch
2 – Kurt Busch
3 – Brad Keselowski
4 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr
5 – Ryan Blaney
6 – Kyle Larson
7 – Paul Menard
8 – Alex Bowman
9 – Michael McDowell
10 – Joey Logano
11 – William Byron
12 – Daniel Suarez
13 – Erik Jones
14 – Clint Bowyer
15 – Kasey Kahne
16 – Chase Elliott
17 – Jimmie Johnson
18 – AJ Allmendinger
19 – Aric Almirola
20 – Darrell Wallace Jr.
21 – Austin Dillon
22 – Chris Buescher
23 – David Ragan
24 – Matt DiBenedetto
25 – Denny Hamlin
26 – Martin Truex Jr.
27 – Ross Chastain
28 – Gray Gaulding
29 – Landon Cassill
30 – Ryan Newman
31 – Jamie McMurray
32 – Ty Dillon
33 – Trevor Bayne
34 – Corey Lajoie
35 – D.J. Kennington
36 – Reed Sorenson
37 – Harrison Rhodes
38 – Chad Finchum
39 – Kevin Harvick
.f