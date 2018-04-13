Starting Line Up – Food City 500

.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (April 13, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. will start 26th in Sunday’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Truex’s No. 78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota ran a lap of 15.265 seconds at 125.765 mph in the first round of qualifying Friday on the half-mile high-banked oval. Truex was 10th-fastest in practice earlier in the day with a lap of 14.883 at 128.926 though the performance for most competitors slowed in the late afternoon qualifying session.

The Furniture Row Racing driver will line up on the outside of Row 13 for the 500-lap race. Truex had started in the top 6 in the past five races, including three-in-a-row from the pole (Phoenix, Fontana, Martinsville).

Starting Line Up

Sunday’s Food City 500

Bristol Motor Speedway

1 – Kyle Busch

2 – Kurt Busch

3 – Brad Keselowski

4 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr

5 – Ryan Blaney

6 – Kyle Larson

7 – Paul Menard

8 – Alex Bowman

9 – Michael McDowell

10 – Joey Logano

11 – William Byron

12 – Daniel Suarez

13 – Erik Jones

14 – Clint Bowyer

15 – Kasey Kahne

16 – Chase Elliott

17 – Jimmie Johnson

18 – AJ Allmendinger

19 – Aric Almirola

20 – Darrell Wallace Jr.

21 – Austin Dillon

22 – Chris Buescher

23 – David Ragan

24 – Matt DiBenedetto

25 – Denny Hamlin

26 – Martin Truex Jr.

27 – Ross Chastain

28 – Gray Gaulding

29 – Landon Cassill

30 – Ryan Newman

31 – Jamie McMurray

32 – Ty Dillon

33 – Trevor Bayne

34 – Corey Lajoie

35 – D.J. Kennington

36 – Reed Sorenson

37 – Harrison Rhodes

38 – Chad Finchum

39 – Kevin Harvick

.f