Saturday April 28th Colorado National Speedway held the AutoNation Drive Pink Dacono Night. The Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks took the headline event with a 50 lap A-Main event and Michael Scott Dominated as the rest of field battled hard to the checkered flag. The Sunoco Race Fuel Grand American Modified ran a action packed 30 lap main which saw a first time Colorado National Speedway winner Charlie Wilson. The Great Scott’s Eatery Super Stocks ran a nail biting A-Main event as Brett Yackey and race winner Sam Messerli battled door to door to the checkered flag. Justin McKeachie won a thrilling Chick-Fil-A Figure 8’s A-Main event.
Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks
The Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks had a great truck count for their first 50 lap race of the year, starting with a field of 15 trucks. Early in the main event the 36 truck of Matt Burton and the 22 of Brian Yackey raced hard for the lead. A early yellow flag brought the field back together and allowed for the 82 of Michael Scott to grab the lead and never look back. The 82 appeared to be on rails as the rest of filed fought hard for second place.
Quick Time: Michael Scott 17.294
Dash Winner: Matt Burton
Fast Dash Winner: Curtis Heldenbrand
Main Event Winner: Michael Scott
Sunoco Race Fuel Grand American Modifieds
The Grand American Modifieds ran a great main event with lots of lead changes. The 48 was the fastest car all night but had to start at the rear of field but watching him race through the pack was exciting to see. A caution with 8 laps to go put the field side by side and made for a amazing finish as the 59, 58, and 48 battled for the lead. The 59 of Charlie Wilson took is first career win at Colorado National Speed as he edged out Kyle Ray and Preston Peltier.
Quick Time: Preston Peltier 17.111
Dash Winner: Ron O’Neal
Fast Dash Winner: Preston Peltier
Main Event Winner: Charlie Wilson
Great Scotts Eatery Super Stocks
The Super Stocks, mixed with a few Pure Stocks, put on a nail biting down to the wire main event. At one point during this race you didn’t know what to watch as the whole field battled over every inch of the racetrack.
The 7y and the 99s battled door to door for 5 laps as they fought through lapped traffic. When the checkered flag flew you couldn’t shine a light between the 99s and 7y when crossed the finish line but the 99s took the win.
Quick Time: Chris Cox 19.765
Dash Winner: Nicholas Tabor
Fast Dash Winner: Chris Cox
Main Event Winner Sam Messerli
Chick-Fil-A Figure 8s
The Figure 8s had a thrilling and action packed main event. The 9 of Brent Cave started on pole and was holding his own until a mid race caution brought the field together.
After the green flag flew the 50, 9, 15, and 52 were blazing around track waving in between and in and out darting gaps in the X and racing their harts out. When the checkered flag waved the 50 of McKeachie took the win.
Official Race Results
Pro Trucks
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 82 Michael Scott Cheyenne
2. 36 Matt Burton Englewood
3. 22 Brian Yackey (R) Greeley
4. 34n Jay Fields Pueblo West
5. 43 Kody Vanderwal La Salle
6. 34 Rudy Vanderwal La Salle
7. 8 Jeff Walbaum Brighton
8. 5W Troy Witthar Eastlake
9. 65 George Green Firestone
10. 7J Justin Simonson Brighton
11. 71 Timothy DuVall Denver
12. 11 Steve Johnson Windsor
13. 77 Reggie Brown Jr (R) Arvada
14. 9 Curtis Heldenbrand Arvada
15. 6D Rick Duckworth
Grand American Modifieds
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 59 Charlie Wilson Primrose
2. 58 Kyle Ray Littleton
3. 18 Ed Vecchiarelli Brighton
4. 44s Clint Schubert Calhan
5. 44 Justin Case Brighton
6. 0 Ron ONeil Colorado Springs
7. 77 Daniel Liebert (R) Loveland
8. 72 Ryan Higgs Lakewood
9. 88 Brad Skufca (R) Cheyenne
10. 85 Donald Cole Dacono
11. 57B Brady Balderston Aurora
12. 7 Michael McGinn (R) Thornton
13. 13 Darin Clark Cheyenne
14. 5 Mark Bensenberg (R) Calhan
15. 84 Aaron Paulsen Pueblo West
DQ 48 Preston Peltier
Super Stocks
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 99S Sam Messerli Thornton
2. 7Y Brett Yackey Greeley
3. 3 Michael Cox Englewood
4. 3.2 Robert Davey Erie
5. 43 Kody Vanderwal La Salle
6. 11s Kyle Schoessow Thornton
7. 21 Christopher Nelson Arvada
8. 32 Cody Milan (R) Ft. Collins
9. 32M Kyle Morse Peyton
10. 55 Damian Lockhart Arvada
11. 21R Robert Hoard Cheyenne
12. 19 Shelby Cortese Thornton
13. 86 Tim Coate Highlands Ranch
14. 88 Nicholas Davis Cheyenne
15. 02 Darrell Smith Littleton
16. 24x Aaron Masters (R)
17. 43 Terri Pugliese Northglenn
18. 98 Natalie Phelps Cheyenne
19. 16 Dimitrios Bastianos Greeley
20. 30 Jared Keener* Westminster
21. 11t Nicholas Tabor Cheyenne
22. 29 Justin Griffin
23. 49 Chris Cox Lochbuie
24. 60 Matthew Hill Brighton
25. 45 Rebecca Simpson Colo Springs
26. 27 Christopher Hageman Commerce City
27. 03 Tyler Mander Evans
28. 92 Wayne Kretzmeier
Figure 8
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 50 Justin McKeachie Aurora
2. 9 Brent Cave Commerce City
3. 17 Harry Livermore Jr. Denver
4. 25 Phil Taylor Henderson
5. 7 Daniel Wood (R) Greeley
6. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City
7. 12 Harvey Webb Jr Thornton
8. 52 Jared Wall Commerce City
9. 4 Sean Smith Greeley
10. 18 Amanda Stepanich (R) Arvada
11. 3 Mike Wolfe Jr Westminster
12. 35 Chris Voorhis Thornton
13. 2 Jeremy Jackson Lakewood
14. 8 Brian McCartney (R) Colorado Springs
15. 11 Joe Gastineau Centennial