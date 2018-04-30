Saturday April 28th Colorado National Speedway held the AutoNation Drive Pink Dacono Night. The Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks took the headline event with a 50 lap A-Main event and Michael Scott Dominated as the rest of field battled hard to the checkered flag. The Sunoco Race Fuel Grand American Modified ran a action packed 30 lap main which saw a first time Colorado National Speedway winner Charlie Wilson. The Great Scott’s Eatery Super Stocks ran a nail biting A-Main event as Brett Yackey and race winner Sam Messerli battled door to door to the checkered flag. Justin McKeachie won a thrilling Chick-Fil-A Figure 8’s A-Main event.

Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks

The Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks had a great truck count for their first 50 lap race of the year, starting with a field of 15 trucks. Early in the main event the 36 truck of Matt Burton and the 22 of Brian Yackey raced hard for the lead. A early yellow flag brought the field back together and allowed for the 82 of Michael Scott to grab the lead and never look back. The 82 appeared to be on rails as the rest of filed fought hard for second place.

Quick Time: Michael Scott 17.294

Dash Winner: Matt Burton

Fast Dash Winner: Curtis Heldenbrand

Main Event Winner: Michael Scott

Sunoco Race Fuel Grand American Modifieds

The Grand American Modifieds ran a great main event with lots of lead changes. The 48 was the fastest car all night but had to start at the rear of field but watching him race through the pack was exciting to see. A caution with 8 laps to go put the field side by side and made for a amazing finish as the 59, 58, and 48 battled for the lead. The 59 of Charlie Wilson took is first career win at Colorado National Speed as he edged out Kyle Ray and Preston Peltier.

Quick Time: Preston Peltier 17.111

Dash Winner: Ron O’Neal

Fast Dash Winner: Preston Peltier

Main Event Winner: Charlie Wilson

Great Scotts Eatery Super Stocks

The Super Stocks, mixed with a few Pure Stocks, put on a nail biting down to the wire main event. At one point during this race you didn’t know what to watch as the whole field battled over every inch of the racetrack.

The 7y and the 99s battled door to door for 5 laps as they fought through lapped traffic. When the checkered flag flew you couldn’t shine a light between the 99s and 7y when crossed the finish line but the 99s took the win.

Quick Time: Chris Cox 19.765

Dash Winner: Nicholas Tabor

Fast Dash Winner: Chris Cox

Main Event Winner Sam Messerli

Chick-Fil-A Figure 8s

The Figure 8s had a thrilling and action packed main event. The 9 of Brent Cave started on pole and was holding his own until a mid race caution brought the field together.

After the green flag flew the 50, 9, 15, and 52 were blazing around track waving in between and in and out darting gaps in the X and racing their harts out. When the checkered flag waved the 50 of McKeachie took the win.

Official Race Results

Pro Trucks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 82 Michael Scott Cheyenne

2. 36 Matt Burton Englewood

3. 22 Brian Yackey (R) Greeley

4. 34n Jay Fields Pueblo West

5. 43 Kody Vanderwal La Salle

6. 34 Rudy Vanderwal La Salle

7. 8 Jeff Walbaum Brighton

8. 5W Troy Witthar Eastlake

9. 65 George Green Firestone

10. 7J Justin Simonson Brighton

11. 71 Timothy DuVall Denver

12. 11 Steve Johnson Windsor

13. 77 Reggie Brown Jr (R) Arvada

14. 9 Curtis Heldenbrand Arvada

15. 6D Rick Duckworth

Grand American Modifieds

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 59 Charlie Wilson Primrose

2. 58 Kyle Ray Littleton

3. 18 Ed Vecchiarelli Brighton

4. 44s Clint Schubert Calhan

5. 44 Justin Case Brighton

6. 0 Ron ONeil Colorado Springs

7. 77 Daniel Liebert (R) Loveland

8. 72 Ryan Higgs Lakewood

9. 88 Brad Skufca (R) Cheyenne

10. 85 Donald Cole Dacono

11. 57B Brady Balderston Aurora

12. 7 Michael McGinn (R) Thornton

13. 13 Darin Clark Cheyenne

14. 5 Mark Bensenberg (R) Calhan

15. 84 Aaron Paulsen Pueblo West

DQ 48 Preston Peltier

Super Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 99S Sam Messerli Thornton

2. 7Y Brett Yackey Greeley

3. 3 Michael Cox Englewood

4. 3.2 Robert Davey Erie

5. 43 Kody Vanderwal La Salle

6. 11s Kyle Schoessow Thornton

7. 21 Christopher Nelson Arvada

8. 32 Cody Milan (R) Ft. Collins

9. 32M Kyle Morse Peyton

10. 55 Damian Lockhart Arvada

11. 21R Robert Hoard Cheyenne

12. 19 Shelby Cortese Thornton

13. 86 Tim Coate Highlands Ranch

14. 88 Nicholas Davis Cheyenne

15. 02 Darrell Smith Littleton

16. 24x Aaron Masters (R)

17. 43 Terri Pugliese Northglenn

18. 98 Natalie Phelps Cheyenne

19. 16 Dimitrios Bastianos Greeley

20. 30 Jared Keener* Westminster

21. 11t Nicholas Tabor Cheyenne

22. 29 Justin Griffin

23. 49 Chris Cox Lochbuie

24. 60 Matthew Hill Brighton

25. 45 Rebecca Simpson Colo Springs

26. 27 Christopher Hageman Commerce City

27. 03 Tyler Mander Evans

28. 92 Wayne Kretzmeier

Figure 8

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 50 Justin McKeachie Aurora

2. 9 Brent Cave Commerce City

3. 17 Harry Livermore Jr. Denver

4. 25 Phil Taylor Henderson

5. 7 Daniel Wood (R) Greeley

6. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City

7. 12 Harvey Webb Jr Thornton

8. 52 Jared Wall Commerce City

9. 4 Sean Smith Greeley

10. 18 Amanda Stepanich (R) Arvada

11. 3 Mike Wolfe Jr Westminster

12. 35 Chris Voorhis Thornton

13. 2 Jeremy Jackson Lakewood

14. 8 Brian McCartney (R) Colorado Springs

15. 11 Joe Gastineau Centennial