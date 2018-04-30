Rain Claims Victory At Siskiyou Motor Speedway

Yreka, CA…Despite the best efforts of the crew at Siskiyou Motor Speedway, the scheduled four division program was claimed by rain last Saturday night. The competitors were all at the track and went through the usual routine of mud packing and hot laps. It got to the point where they staged the Mini Stock heat races, but rains came and put an end to that.

Reigning IMCA Sport Modified champion DJ Bottoms was making his season debut and figured to be in for some good competition from Justin McCreadie, Braxton Possinger, David Marble and Ryder Boswell, among others.

David Steele was in town to go for his third Mini Stock win of the season, and he was joined in competition by past champion Terry Kendrick and two-time reigning champion Marilyn Yawnick along with a host of up-and-coming new drivers.

For the Calculated Comfort Outlaw Pro Stock Association, this was a tune-up race for next week’s Billy Geyer Memorial. Not only were reigning champion Dr Scott Lenz and 2016 title winner Steve Borror in town, but 2015 champion Jeffrey Hudson, Scott Flowers, James Flowers and Matt Harlow were among the others hoping to get a shot at victory. When this group returns for the big race next week, they will be joined by several members of the Nevada Outlaw Pro Stock Association.

Racing will resume next weekend with the annual Billy Geyer Memorial Race for the Calculated Comfort Outlaw Pro Stocks. IMCA Sport Modifieds and Mini Stocks will also be on the card. For further information, go to www.siskiyoumotorspeedway.com.