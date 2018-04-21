Phillips County Postponed Sunday’s Race

Information from Joe Bellm

Phillips County Raceway Season Opener Postponed Again.

Unfortunately we are still contending with the snow from last weekend and now with the rain from this weekend it will be logistically impossible to race tomorrow at Phillips County. But on a positive note next weekend looks to be 70 and Sunny That being said how many of you can and would do a double header racing Saturday early afternoon at Holyoke allowing us time to get to North Platte for Saturday night at 7 o’clock then on to the next day for I76 on Sunday yes some people Say I’m crazy but it sounds fun to me….. ??? . Who would be in for this as well we will have a combined 3 race champion for mods stocks and sport mods paying an extra $300 to the highest combined point finisher.. in each division… .

This information concerning the make up date is fluid and subject to change. Please check with the Phillip’s County Raceway before making travel plans.