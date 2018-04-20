P-1 at Richmond – Starting Line Up

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

RICHMOND, Va. (April 20, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota had a slight bobble coming off Turn 4 but still went on to capture the pole position for Saturday night’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway.

Truex earned the pole with a final-round lap of 21.799 seconds at 123.859 mph on the 0.75-mile D-shaped oval. It was his first pole position in 25 starts at Richmond Raceway and third of the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series season.

“Definitely a good way to start the weekend today,” said Truex. “I thought we had a good day overall. I’d say out of all of the short tracks I’d say this has probably been the one that we’ve probably been consistently the best at and definitely had the most chances to win here. I feel like we’ve run really strong the past few times and led a bunch of laps and I definitely feel like we should’ve won here already.

“It wasn’t perfect by any means, but the guys gave me a great race car. The Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota was really good. I slipped a little bit off (turn) four and thought I gave it away but we were luckily able to hang onto it. It’s been a really solid day after kind of a crappy last two weeks. Love racing here. This place is so much fun, hopefully we’ll have it dialed in tomorrow night.”

The Furniture Row Racing entry was first after the first round of qualifying (21.752, 124.127) and fourth after the second round (21.785, 123.938).(DH/FRRpr -4.20.18)

Starting Line up:

Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

1 – Martin Truex Jr.

2 – Chase Elliott

3 – Joey Logano

4 – Denny Hamlin

5 – Kyle Larson

6 – Kurt Busch

7 – Erik Jones

8 – Jamie McMurray

9 – William Byron

10 – Kevin Harvick

11 – Alex Bowman

12 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

13 – Ryan Blaney

14 – Ryan Newman

15 – David Ragan

16 – Clint Bowyer

17 – Jimmie Johnson

18 – Darrell Wallace Jr.

19 – Chris Buescher

20 – Paul Menard

21 – Trevor Bayne

22 – Daniel Hemric

23 – Austin Dillon

24 – Michael McDowell

25 – Aric Almirola

26 – Daniel Suarez

27 – Matt DiBenedetto

28 – Brad Keselowski

29 – Kasey Kahne

30 – Ross Chastain

31 – Ty Dillon

32 – Kyle Busch

