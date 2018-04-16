Oh Bristol I Will Forget, For Now

.

photo edit: Ron Olds (file)

BRISTOL, Tenn. (April 16, 2018) — It didn’t get any better for Martin Truex Jr. in Monday’s resumed Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Truex, who was involved in a Lap 3 accident Sunday and positioned in 29th place when the race was postponed a day for rain, suffered another setback Monday on Lap 270 when an oil line broke in his damaged No. 78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota. He was credited with a 30th-place finish.

The Furniture Row Racing crew repaired the broken oil line and Truex went on to complete 458 of the 500 laps.

“Not much to say, just one of those weekends you want to forget about and turn your focus 100 percent on the next race,” said Truex, who was running 27th when the oil line broke.

After eight NASCAR Cup Series races Truex sits seventh in the driver point standings.(DMF/FRRpr. 4.16.18)

The race winner was Kyle Busch.

(file Ron Olds)

Results:

Food City 500 at Bristol Motor

1 – Kyle Busch

2 – Kyle Larson

3 – Jimmie Johnson

4 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

5 – Alex Bowman

6 – Aric Almirola

7 – Kevin Harvick

8 – Clint Bowyer

9 – Joey Logano

10 – Ryan Newman

11 – Daniel Suarez

12 – David Ragan

13 – Paul Menard

14 – Denny Hamlin

15 – Austin Dillon

16 – Darrell Wallace Jr.

17 – AJ Allmendinger

18 – William Byron

19 – Jamie McMurray

20 – Landon Cassill

21 – Matt DiBenedetto

22 – Kurt Busch

23 – Brad Keselowski

24 – Trevor Bayne

25 – Corey Lajoie

26 – Erik Jones

27 – D.J. Kennington

28 – Ty Dillon

29 – Chase Elliott

30 – Martin Truex Jr.

31 – Gray Gaulding

32 – Reed Sorenson

33 – Chad Finchum

34 – Kasey Kahne

35 – Ryan Blaney

36 – Chris Buescher

37 – Harrison Rhodes

38 – Michael McDowell

39 – Ross Chastain

