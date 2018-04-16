Oh Bristol I Will Forget, For Now

.
photo edit: Ron Olds (file)
BRISTOL, Tenn. (April 16, 2018) — It didn’t get any better for Martin Truex Jr. in Monday’s resumed Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Truex, who was involved in a Lap 3 accident Sunday and positioned in 29th place when the race was postponed a day for rain, suffered another setback Monday on Lap 270 when an oil line broke in his damaged No. 78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota. He was credited with a 30th-place finish.
The Furniture Row Racing crew repaired the broken oil line and Truex went on to complete 458 of the 500 laps.
“Not much to say, just one of those weekends you want to forget about and turn your focus 100 percent on the next race,” said Truex, who was running 27th when the oil line broke.
After eight NASCAR Cup Series races Truex sits seventh in the driver point standings.(DMF/FRRpr. 4.16.18)
The race winner was Kyle Busch.
(file Ron Olds)
Results:
Food City 500 at Bristol Motor
1 – Kyle Busch
2 – Kyle Larson
3 – Jimmie Johnson
4 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
5 – Alex Bowman
6 – Aric Almirola
7 – Kevin Harvick
8 – Clint Bowyer
9 – Joey Logano
10 – Ryan Newman
11 – Daniel Suarez
12 – David Ragan
13 – Paul Menard
14 – Denny Hamlin
15 – Austin Dillon
16 – Darrell Wallace Jr.
17 – AJ Allmendinger
18 – William Byron
19 – Jamie McMurray
20 – Landon Cassill
21 – Matt DiBenedetto
22 – Kurt Busch
23 – Brad Keselowski
24 – Trevor Bayne
25 – Corey Lajoie
26 – Erik Jones
27 – D.J. Kennington
28 – Ty Dillon
29 – Chase Elliott
30 – Martin Truex Jr.
31 – Gray Gaulding
32 – Reed Sorenson
33 – Chad Finchum
34 – Kasey Kahne
35 – Ryan Blaney
36 – Chris Buescher
37 – Harrison Rhodes
38 – Michael McDowell
39 – Ross Chastain
