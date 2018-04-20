No Racing at CNS This Weekend

Colorado National Speedway announced this morning that they are cancelling the April 21st race at CNS due to the cold and wet forecast. The CNS website stated…

The CNS staff held out all week hoping this weekend’s forecast would change but to no avail. The forecasted rain, snow, and cold weather has forced Colorado National Speedway to cancel the Cigar Dojo Rocky Mountain Rumble that was scheduled for April 21st.

CNS is back in action on April 28th with the Pro Trucks in a special 50 lap feature event, the Grand American Modifieds, the Super Stocks and the Figure 8s.