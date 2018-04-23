Montgomery, Siewell, Chamberlain Win Coos Bay Features

Coos Bay, Oregon…April 21…It was South Coast Shopper Car Load Night at the races Saturday night at NASCAR sanctioned Coos Bay Speedway. In addition to a car load getting you into a great night of racing for just $23, kids were given lucky rides in some of the race cars. Headlining the show once again was the NASCAR Sportsman Late Model division, and Brody Montgomery scored the victory in the 25 lap Main Event. Montgomery blistered the track with a fast lap of 14.916 and was never really challenged as he won ahead of Thor Kristensen, Chris Ray and Richard Wallace. It was a clean sweep night for Montgomery as he held off Kristensen to win the ten lap heat race and Wallace to win the 5 lap Trophy Dash.

Dyllan Siewell scored the victory in the 15 lap Sportsman Late Model Main Event ahead of the steady Charlie Withers. Mechanical issues ruined the night for both two time champion Wayne Butler and Tom Williams. However, before Butler’s night ended, he won both the 10 lap heat race and 5 lap Trophy Dash ahead of Siewell.

Troy Chamberlain outran Ken Fox to win the 25 lap Street Stock Main Event. After getting a taste of victory in the season opener, Fox had the pole for the Main Event and sprinted to the early lead. However, Chamberlain was able to get around Fox and hold him off for an entertaining victory. Michael Hollingsworth was a solid third ahead of David Smith. Jeff Thurman made his season debut, but it ended in mechanical failure in the Trophy Dash. Fox won the 5 lap dash ahead of Smith, but Smith held off Hollingsworth to win the 10 lap heat race.

John Henry collected the victory in the 20 lap Mini Outlaw Main Event. Henry held off Dan Daniels for that win. Reigning champion Sam Talon won the 10 lap heat race ahead of Henry, but Henry turned the tables on Talon by winning the five lap Trophy Dash. Talon suffered mechanical issues in the Trophy Dash to end his night.

Braden Fugate won a good battle with David Pellum for the win in the 25 lap Hornet Main Event. After winning the 5 lap Trophy Dash, Hannah Robison had the pole for the Main Event, but her race ended early. Jeremy Mayfield was a solid third ahead of Kylea Krossman and Chris Parker. 10 lap heat race wins went to Tyler Tullos and Fugate.

Griff Smith was the first Jr Stinger competitor to race his Hornet. The class was created for drivers 11 to 14 years old, and Smith made laps throughout the night.

The oval track will be dark this weekend, but it returns with Pepsi Night on May 5th. Winged Sprint Cars, NASCAR Whelen All American Series Super Late Models, Sportsman Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Outlaws, Hornets and Humboldt Motorsports Side by Sides will all be in action. For further information, go to www.coosbayseedway.us.