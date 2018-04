Lightning Fast At Texas

.

FORT WORTH, Texas (April 6, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. will start sixth in Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 after lightning in the area forced NASCAR to cancel the final two rounds of qualifying Friday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Truex’s No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota ran a lap of 27.554 seconds at 195.979 mph in the first and, ultimately, final round of qualifying on the 1.5-mile tri-oval.

The Furniture Row Racing driver will line up on the outside of Row 3 for the 334-lap, 501-mile race. Truex finished eighth in last year’s spring race and was runner-up last November.(DH/FRR/pr 4.6.18)

Starting Line Up by Row

Texas Motor Speedway

22nd Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

1 – Kurt Busch

2 – Kevin Harvick

3 – Clint Bowyer

4 – Ryan Blaney

5 – Denny Hamlin

6 – Martin Truex Jr.

7 – Joey Logano

8 – Kyle Busch

9 – Jimmie Johnson

10 – Kyle Larson

11 – Brad Keselowski

12 – Aric Almirola

13 – Trevor Bayne

14 – Daniel Suarez

15 – Darrell Wallace Jr.

16 – Alex Bowman

17 – Austin Dillon

18 – Chris Buescher

19 – Paul Menard

20 – Chase Elliott

21 – Erik Jones

22 – AJ Allmendinger

23 – Ty Dillon

24 – Jamie McMurray

25 – Ryan Newman

26 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

27 – Michael McDowell

28 – Kasey Kahne

29 – David Ragan

30 – Matt DiBenedetto

31 – Ross Chastain

32 – Gray Gaulding

33 – William Byron

34 – Cole Whitt

35 – Landon Cassill

36 – Harrison Rhodes

37 – Reed Sorenson

