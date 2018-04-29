.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

TALLADEGA, Ala. (April 29, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr.’s day started to unravel after posting a solid third-place finish in the first stage of Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

A pit stop glitch following the completion of Stage 1 on Lap 55 sent Truex back to 17th place, a risky position at NASCAR’s treacherous and biggest track.

“We’re now in the danger zone,” said Truex to his crew via the car radio.

His prophetic statement rang true a short time later when he was collected in a five-car wreck on Lap 71. When the spinning and the dust settled on the high-banked track Truex found himself in 35th place and two laps down.

Truex’s No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota suffered major damage in the wreck, but after pit road repairs he was able to continue in the race and post a 26th-place finish.

The Furniture Row Racing driver was not only frustrated with being collected in the wreck, but also voiced his disappointment with the pit stop issue that put him in a perilous position.

Truex, who qualified third for the 188-lap race at the 2.66-mile tri-oval, stayed patient in the first stage running third for the majority of the segment.

“We had a pretty good car and felt our Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Camry could be a contender, but we never got that opportunity,” Truex noted.

The result dropped Truex to ninth in the driver point standings.(DMF/FRRpr/4.29.18)

The race winner was Joey Logano



Unoffical Results

NASCAR Monster Cup

Geico 500 – Talladega Superspeedway.

1 – Joey Logano

2 – Kurt Busch

3 – Chase Elliott

4 – Kevin Harvick

5 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

6 – David Ragan

7 – Aric Almirola

8 – Alex Bowman

9 – Ryan Newman

10 – Daniel Suarez

11 – Chris Buescher

12 – Jimmie Johnson

13 – Kyle Busch

14 – Denny Hamlin

15 – Ty Dillon

16 – Darrell Wallace Jr.

17 – Kasey Kahne

18 – Ryan Blaney

19 – Matt DiBenedetto

20 – D.J. Kennington

21 – Cole Whitt

22 – Brendan Gaughan

23 – Timothy Peters

24 – Gray Gaulding

25 – Ross Chastain

26 – Martin Truex Jr.

27 – Joey Gase

28 – Jamie McMurray

29 – William Byron

30 – Paul Menard

31 – Clint Bowyer

32 – Michael McDowell

33 – Brad Keselowski

34 – AJ Allmendinger

35 – Austin Dillon

36 – Timmy Hill

37 – Reed Sorenson

38 – Trevor Bayne

39 – Erik Jones

40 – Kyle Larson