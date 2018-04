Weather Claims Last Practice

Season Opener Next Sunday

Ft. Morgan, Colorado (April 21, 2018) — Hot laps at the I-76 Speedway for April 22, 2018 have been cancelled due to inclement weather.

The next event will be the summer season opener The Ice Breaker Special, Sunday April 29, 2018. Races start at 1:00 PM.

Information;

Butch Speicher

I-76 Speedway

16359 County Road S

Fort Morgan, CO 80701

970 867-2101