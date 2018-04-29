Gallagher First Victory Lane

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Spencer Gallagher need only one lap to win his first NASCAR XFINITY race. That first win came at the Talladega Superspeedway during the Spark Energy 300. Gallagher would grab the lead after the third and final incident-related caution flag for debris forced the race into overtime.
The race featured 12 lead changes among 11 different leaders.
Race Results
Spark Energy 300
Talladega Superspeedway
1 Spencer Gallagher
2 Brandon Jones
3 Justin Allgaier
4 Noah Gragson
5 Elliott Sadler
6 Ryan Sieg
7 John Hunter Nemechek
8 Tyler Reddick
9 Cole Custer
10 Garrett Smithley
11 J.J. Yeley
12 Christopher Bell
13 Jeff Green
14 Michael Annett
15 Shane Lee
16 Chase Briscoe
17 Vinnie Miller
18 Tommy Joe Martins
19 B.J. McLeod
20 Kaz Grala
21 Joey Gase
22 Ryan Reed
23 Daniel Hemric
24 Alex Labbe
25 Matt Tifft
26 Josh Williams
27 Timmy Hill
28 Josh Bilicki
29 Jennifer Jo Cobb
30 Austin Cindric
31 Joe Nemechek
32 David Starr
33 Mike Harmon
34 Ross Chastain
35 Jeremy Clements
36 Dylan Lupton
37 Ty Majeski
38 Ryan Truex
39 Chad Finchum
40 Spencer Boyd
.f