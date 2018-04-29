Gallagher First Victory Lane

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Spencer Gallagher need only one lap to win his first NASCAR XFINITY race. That first win came at the Talladega Superspeedway during the Spark Energy 300. Gallagher would grab the lead after the third and final incident-related caution flag for debris forced the race into overtime.

The race featured 12 lead changes among 11 different leaders.

Race Results

Spark Energy 300

Talladega Superspeedway

1 Spencer Gallagher

2 Brandon Jones

3 Justin Allgaier

4 Noah Gragson

5 Elliott Sadler

6 Ryan Sieg

7 John Hunter Nemechek

8 Tyler Reddick

9 Cole Custer

10 Garrett Smithley

11 J.J. Yeley

12 Christopher Bell

13 Jeff Green

14 Michael Annett

15 Shane Lee

16 Chase Briscoe

17 Vinnie Miller

18 Tommy Joe Martins

19 B.J. McLeod

20 Kaz Grala

21 Joey Gase

22 Ryan Reed

23 Daniel Hemric

24 Alex Labbe

25 Matt Tifft

26 Josh Williams

27 Timmy Hill

28 Josh Bilicki

29 Jennifer Jo Cobb

30 Austin Cindric

31 Joe Nemechek

32 David Starr

33 Mike Harmon

34 Ross Chastain

35 Jeremy Clements

36 Dylan Lupton

37 Ty Majeski

38 Ryan Truex

39 Chad Finchum

40 Spencer Boyd

