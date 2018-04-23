Foux Wins Feature At Siskiyou Speedway

Yreka, CA…April 21… Justin Faux won a good race up front with Rich McCoy to claim the victory in the 20 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event Saturday night at Siskiyou Motor Speedway. The two competitors ran closely near the end with Foux prevailing at the checkers. David Marble turned in a solid performance in third as Trevor Tiffee and Isaac Sanders rounded out the Top 5. Foux also outran Jimmy Ford to win his eight lap heat race, but it was Ford prevailing ahead of Marble in the four lap Trophy Dash. Matt Sanders won the other heat ahead of Marble.

David Steele turned in a dominant performance in winning his second straight 20 lap McDonald’s Mini Stock Main Event of the season. Steele bolted into the lead early and rapidly pulled away to over a half-lap advantage over second-place finisher Steve Goetz. Chris Jorgensen out dueled Terry Kendrick for the third position as reigning champion Marilyn Yawnick completed the Top 5. Steele won his heat race by straightaway ahead of Hayfork Speedway champion Andy Blackburn. Goetz won the other eight lap heat in front of Kendrick. Jorgensen won a good battle with Steele for the four lap Trophy Dash victory.

Camden Robustelli won a rapidly paced 20 lap Southern Oregon Dwarf Car Main Event. Robustelli pulled away to about a one-third lap lead ahead of reigning champion Brock Peters. Josh King wasn’t too far behind Peters in third as Kalvin Morton, Ryan Smith, Cody Peters and Chad Cardoza rounded out the lead lap finishers. Morton won the four lap A Dash ahead of Robustelli, and King scored the victory in the eight lap B Dash, followed by Smith. Robustelli won a very close battle with Cody Peters to win the first eight lap heat race, and Morton won the second heat ahead of Brock Peters.

Racing resumes next week with IMCA Sport Modifieds and McDonald’s Mini Stocks being joined by the second visit of the Outlaw Pro Stock Association and Outlaw Open Comp racing. There will also be kid’s Power Wheel races during the intermission and a Mini Stock Ball Toss. For further information, go to www.siskiyoumotorspeedway.com.