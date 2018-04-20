DAVIS SCORES VICTORY AT CASA GRANDE’S COTTON CLASSIC

APRIL 18, 2018… Slipping by “The Bull” Tye Mihocko on the last lap, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Arizona) won last Saturday’s “Cotton Classic” at Central Arizona Speedway. For Davis, the 30-lap triumph was his second $1,500 Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car victory of the campaign. Mihocko, Jason McDougal, Josh Pelkey, and hard charger Chris Bonneau rounded out the top-five drivers.

Racing his #50 RSS Industries / MP Environmental RSS, “Chargin” Charles started on the pole position and led the first 25 circuits. Looking to rebound from a wild flip at Canyon on March 31st, “The Bull” raced from sixth and grabbed the top spot from Davis. Mihocko had his first series win in his sights, but it was not to be on this night. Davis powered by the young driver and earned his 23rd career SouthWest victory.

Earlier in the program, “Chargin” Charles ran second to Mihocko in his heat race and placed sixth in passing points. With R.J. Johnson racing in California with USAC/CRA, Davis has taken over the point lead with on heat race victory, six top-10 finishes, and 61 feature laps led to his credit.

“The Bull” Tye Mihocko (Peoria, Arizona) led four laps and had a heartbreaking second at the “Cotton Classic.” Piloting the family owned #5 Dave Wilson Realty / Mears Mechanical Spike, Mihocko won the third 8-lap heat race and earned his second Beaver Stripes Passing Master Award over the eighteen car field. At press time, “The Bull” is second in the point chase with two heat race victories and four top-10 finishes.

Jason McDougal (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma) made his USAC SouthWest debut and finished third at Casa Grande. Driving Andy Reinbold and Todd Underwood’s #19S AME Electrical / Ross Equipment Rentals Spike, McDougal won the night’s first heat race and ranked third in the night’s passing points. The young driver left Central Arizona Speedway placed eighteenth in the point chase.

Josh Pelkey (Peoria, Arizona) claimed fourth in the Central Arizona Speedway feature. Racing Robbie and Gaye Allen’s #12 ABC Body Shop / PPG Automotive Finishes RSS, Pelkey ran second to Matt Lundy in his heat race and placed second in the night’s passing points. The former ASCA Champion is currently seventh in points with three top-10 finishes on the year.

Chris Bonneau (Phoenix, Arizona) earned the night’s Hard Charger / Best Passing Job honors with a fifth place run from eleventh. Driving his #15 Priced Right Auto Sales Triple X, Bonneau finished third in his heat race and ranked eleventh in passing points. The veteran driver left the Pinal County Fairgrounds sitting eleventh in the standings with one heat race victory and two top-10 finishes.

Matt Lundy (Phoenix, Arizona) claimed victory in the night’s second 8-lap heat race. Piloting his #98 Desert State Electric / Race Shack Triple X, Lundy was fourth in passing points and finished seventh in the “Cotton Classic.” To date, Matt ranks sixth in the point standings with four top-10 finishes on the season.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: April 14, 2018 – Casa Grande, Arizona – Central Arizona Speedway – “Cotton Classic”

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Jason McDougal (#19S Reinbold/Underwood), 2. Mike Martin (#16 Martin), 3. Lealand Fuller (#3X Fuller), 4. Asa Kesterson (#18 Kesterson), 5. Tyler Adams (#9G Adams), 6. Larry Kesterson (#F2 Kesterson). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Matt Lundy (#98 Lundy), 2. Josh Pelkey (#12 Allen), 3. Dennis Gile (#13 Gile), 4. Daylin Perreira (#21 Perreira), 5. Kyle Shipley (#4 Shipley), 6. Tyler Most (#3 Most). NT

THIRD HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Tye Mihocko (#5 Mihocko), 2. Charles Davis Jr. (#50 Davis), 3. Chris Bonneau (#15 Bonneau), 4. Ronnie Clark (#6 Clark), 5. Michael Curtis (#11C Turner/Wheeler), 6. Wayne Siddle (#7 Siddle). NT

FEATURE: (30 laps – With Starting Positions) 1. Charles Davis Jr. (1st), 2. Tye Mihocko (6th), 3. Jason McDougal (4th), 4. Josh Pelkey (5th), 5. Chris Bonneau (11th), 6. Mike Martin (2nd), 7. Matt Lundy (3rd), 8. Ronnie Clark (10th), 9. Dennis Gile (7th), 10. Michael Curtis (13th), 11. Kyle Shipley (14th), 12. Daylin Perreira (12th), 13. Asa Kesterson (8th), 14. Tyler Adams (15th), 15. Tyler Most (17th), 16. Larry Kesterson (16th), 17. Lealand Fuller (9th), 18. Wayne Siddle (18th). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-25 Davis, Laps 26-29 Mihocko, Lap 30 Davis.

HARD CHARGER: Chris Bonneau (11th to 5th)

BEAVER STRIPES PASSING MASTER: Tye Mihocko

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS:

1. Charles Davis Jr.-305, 2. Tye Mihocko-260, 3. R.J. Johnson-240, 4. Mike Martin-236, 5. Michael Curtis-231, 6. Matt Lundy-209, 7. Josh Pelkey-200, 8. Dennis Gile-196, 9. Tyler Adams-145, 10. Stevie Sussex-139, 11. Chris Bonneau-123, 12. Larry Kesterson-112, 13. Sterling Cling-106, 14. Tyler Most-101, 15. Daylin Perreira-92, 16. Andy Reinbold-86, 17. Jake Swanson-78, 18. Jason McDougal-76, 19. Colton Maroney-73, 20. Mason Keefer-69.

2018 SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE

DATE – TRACK – LOCATION

April 28: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

May 19: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

May 26: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Salute to Indy)

May 27: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Salute to Indy)

June 9: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

August 15: I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR (Freedom Tour / $2,500-to-Win / Non-Points)

August 16: Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK (Freedom Tour / $2,500-to-Win / Non-Points)

August 17: 81 Speedway – Wichita, KS (Freedom Tour / $2,500-to-Win / Non-Points)

August 18: 81 Speedway – Wichita, KS (Freedom Tour / $2,500-to-Win / Non-Points)

September 1: Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ (Hank Arnold Memorial)

September 2: Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ (Hank Arnold Memorial)

September 8: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Lealand McSpadden Tribute)

September 21: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Sands Chevrolet Southwest Championships)

September 22: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Sands Chevrolet Southwest Championships)

October 20: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Race For The Cure)

October 27: Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ (Howl-O-Ween Bash)

November 2: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Western World Championships)

November 3: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Western World Championships)

This schedule is subject to change.

ATTACHED PHOTOS/IMAGES:

#50 “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. celebrates at Casa Grande – Photo by Ben Thrasher.