Cofer, Dean Win Merced Speedway Main Events

Merced, CA…April 21…Reigning Bay Cities Racing Association Midgets champion Maria Cofer scored the victory in the 30 lap Main Event Saturday night at Merced Speedway. Cofer led from the start of the race ahead of Corey Elliott. Though Cofer set a good pace, Elliott wasn’t too far behind her in second. Robert Dalby was running a strong third. The only slow down of the race occurred with a Lap 21 yellow flag. On the restart, Cofer continued to lead as Dalby began challenging Elliott for second. Dalby made the move into second on lap 24 and began to challenge Cofer for the lead. However, Cofer would not be denied as she won ahead of Dalby, Elliott, David Prickett, Marvin Mitchell, Jesse Love IV, Jackson Dukes, Rick Cook II, J R Williams and Michael Faccinto. Cofer set the fastest qualifying time with a lap of 11.181 around the Tim Ragsdale prepared quarter-mile. Elliott was second quick at 14.293. Dalby won the first eight lap heat race ahead of Love, and Prickett scored the win in the second heat ahead of Elliott. Prickett won a good battle with Elliott to win the four lap Trophy Dash.

Reigning Hobby Stock champion Kodie Dean led all the way to win the 30 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. Shannon Nelson ran a strong second, but she was unable to use a lap 26 restart to make a move for the lead. Kristie Shearer finished third ahead of Mike Germait, Cody Brown, John Hensley, James Stockton, Kaleb Shelton and George Silva. Austin Van Hoff set the fast time of 17.660 to beat the lap of 17.839 of Dean. Van Hoff won the first eight lap heat race ahead of Nelson, and Dean won the second race ahead of Brown. Van Hoff beat Dean in a good battle to win the four lap Trophy Dash but suffered a mechanical failure to end his night.

IMCA Sport Modified competitor Chris Falkenberg drove the Jeff Bristow championship car to the victory in the 15 lap Valley Sportsman Main Event. Falkenberg led all the way with Watsonville Sportsman Legend Jerry Cecil a solid second ahead of Rick Elliott, Chris Corder and Jeff West. Elliott set the fast lap of 17.306, beating the 17.411 of two time division champion Mike Friesen. Falkenberg won the six lap heat race ahead of Elliott and outran Cecil to win the four lap Trophy Dash.

Next week is the annual Ted Stofle Classic, honoring the six-time Merced Speedway Stock Car champion. IMCA Modifieds will race that night along with IMCA Sport Modifieds, Hobby Stocks and California Sharp Mini Late Models. For further information, go to www.racemerced.com.