Blaney Post XFINITY Victory

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Ryan Blaney cruised to victory in the XFINITY My Bariatric Solutions 300 at Texas Motor Speedway. Blaney put on a driving clinic for the rest of the field leading a total of 132 of 200 laps. The cold temperature, and age of the race track may of contributed to the high number (8) of cautions. Blaney is now 50/50 in the XFINITY Series with victory this year coming at Las Vegas.

Xfinity Series race number 6 of 6

Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

200 laps on a 1.500 mile paved track (300.0 miles)

My Bariatric Solutions 300

1 – Ryan Blaney

2 – Christopher Bell

3 – Daniel Hemric

4 – Cole Custer

5 – Ryan Preece

6 – Matt Tifft

7 – Jamie McMurray

8 – Elliott Sadler

9 – Austin Cindric

10 – Spencer Gallagher

11 – Chase Briscoe

12 – Ty Dillon

13 – Ryan Truex

14 – Ryan Reed

15 – Michael Annett

16 – Jeremy Clements

17 – Dylan Lupton

18 – Ryan Sieg

19 – Kevin Harvick

20 – Joey Gase

21 – David Starr

22 – Bayley Currey

23 – Tyler Reddick

24 – Josh Bilicki

25 – Spencer Boyd

26 – Kaz Grala

27 – Garrett Smithley

28 – Ross Chastain

29 – B.J. McLeod

30 – Josh Williams

31 – J.J. Yeley

32 – Alex Labbe

33 – Brandon Jones

34 – Chad Finchum

35 – Justin Allgaier

36 – Timmy Hill

37 – Stephen Leicht

38 – Morgan Shepherd

39 – Vinnie Miller

40 – Jeff Green

.f

.f

Jeff Green