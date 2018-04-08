Blaney Post XFINITY Victory

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Ryan Blaney cruised to victory in the XFINITY My Bariatric Solutions 300 at Texas Motor Speedway. Blaney put on a driving clinic for the rest of the field leading a total of 132 of 200 laps. The cold temperature, and age of the race track may of contributed to the high number (8) of cautions. Blaney is now 50/50 in the XFINITY Series with victory this year coming at Las Vegas.
Xfinity Series race number 6 of 6
Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX
200 laps on a 1.500 mile paved track (300.0 miles)
My Bariatric Solutions 300
1 – Ryan Blaney
2 – Christopher Bell
3 – Daniel Hemric
4 – Cole Custer
5 – Ryan Preece
6 – Matt Tifft
7 – Jamie McMurray
8 – Elliott Sadler
9 – Austin Cindric
10 – Spencer Gallagher
11 – Chase Briscoe
12 – Ty Dillon
13 – Ryan Truex
14 – Ryan Reed
15 – Michael Annett
16 – Jeremy Clements
17 – Dylan Lupton
18 – Ryan Sieg
19 – Kevin Harvick
20 – Joey Gase
21 – David Starr
22 – Bayley Currey
23 – Tyler Reddick
24 – Josh Bilicki
25 – Spencer Boyd
26 – Kaz Grala
27 – Garrett Smithley
28 – Ross Chastain
29 – B.J. McLeod
30 – Josh Williams
31 – J.J. Yeley
32 – Alex Labbe
33 – Brandon Jones
34 – Chad Finchum
35 – Justin Allgaier
36 – Timmy Hill
37 – Stephen Leicht
38 – Morgan Shepherd
39 – Vinnie Miller
40 – Jeff Green
