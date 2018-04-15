100k Payday for Ryan Preece

.

Ryan Preece driving a Joe Gibbs owned Toyota is 100k richer after his victory in the XFINITY Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Preece would get the break he needed on lap 282 of 300 when Shane Lee hit the outside wall in Turn 2 erasing team mate Brandon Jones lead of 2 seconds. On the restart Preece was able to grab the lead crossing the finish line .286 seconds ahead of Justin Allgaier. Preece 100,000 bonus is courtesy of the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash program.

“You know what? I’ll probably do something for my parents; do something for my brothers; do something for my wife and my team,” Preece said. “We’re going to get something to drink later.”

Results – XFINITY Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300

Bristol Motor Speedway

1 – Ryan Preece

2. – Justin Allgaier

3. – Daniel Hemric

4. – Elliott Sadler

5. – Spencer Gallagher

6. – Brandon Jones

7. – Tyler Reddick

8. – Cole Custer

9. – Ross Chastain

10. – Ryan Truex

11. – Alex Labbe

12. – Austin Cindric

13. – John H. Nemechek

14. – Shane Lee

15. – Ryan Sieg

16. – Joey Gase

17. – Garrett Smithley

18. – Ryan Reed

19. – Joe Nemechek

20.- BJ McLeod

21. – Michael Annett

22. – Josh Williams

23. – Chase Briscoe

24. – David Starr

25. – Spencer Boyd

26. – Tommy Joe Martins

27. – Timmy Hill

28. – Stephen Leicht

29. – Christopher Bell

30. – Cody Ware

31. – Dylan Lupton

32. – Josh Bilicki

33. – Vinnie Miller

34. – Ty Majeski

35. – Matt Tifft

36. – Chad Finchum

37. – JJ Yeley

38. – Kaz Grala

39. – Jeff Green

40. – Jeremy Clements

