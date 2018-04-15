100k Payday for Ryan Preece

.
Ryan Preece driving a Joe Gibbs owned Toyota is 100k richer after his victory in the XFINITY Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Preece would get the break he needed on lap 282 of 300 when Shane Lee hit the outside wall in Turn 2 erasing team mate Brandon Jones lead of 2 seconds. On the restart Preece was able to grab the lead crossing the finish line .286 seconds ahead of Justin Allgaier. Preece 100,000 bonus is courtesy of the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash program.
“You know what? I’ll probably do something for my parents; do something for my brothers; do something for my wife and my team,” Preece said. “We’re going to get something to drink later.”
Results – XFINITY Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300
Bristol Motor Speedway
1 – Ryan Preece
2. – Justin Allgaier
3. – Daniel Hemric
4. – Elliott Sadler
5. – Spencer Gallagher
6. – Brandon Jones
7. – Tyler Reddick
8. – Cole Custer
9. – Ross Chastain
10. – Ryan Truex
11. – Alex Labbe
12. – Austin Cindric
13. – John H. Nemechek
14. – Shane Lee
15. – Ryan Sieg
16. – Joey Gase
17. – Garrett Smithley
18. – Ryan Reed
19. – Joe Nemechek
20.- BJ McLeod
21. – Michael Annett
22. – Josh Williams
23. – Chase Briscoe
24. – David Starr
25. – Spencer Boyd
26. – Tommy Joe Martins
27. – Timmy Hill
28. – Stephen Leicht
29. – Christopher Bell
30. – Cody Ware
31. – Dylan Lupton
32. – Josh Bilicki
33. – Vinnie Miller
34. – Ty Majeski
35. – Matt Tifft
36. – Chad Finchum
37. – JJ Yeley
38. – Kaz Grala
39. – Jeff Green
40. – Jeremy Clements
