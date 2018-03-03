Truex Jr. Qualifies 4th at Windy Las Vegas

.
photo credit: Ron Olds
LAS VEGAS (March 2, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. fought high winds and a tire issue Friday to qualify fourth for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Truex’s No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota ran a lap of 28.424 seconds at 189.980 mph in the pole round on the 1.5-mile oval despite having a right-front tire equalize (same air pressures in the inner liner and outer tire) during the first round. He finished 10th in the first round and fifth in the second round.
The Furniture Row Racing driver will line up on the outside of Row 2 for the 267-lap, 400.5-mile race.
“I had no idea, to be honest,” said Truex about the tire issue. “They did such a good job of trying to make up for it and figure out how to set the air pressure. At the end of the day I’m sure it was not helping us to get the car right, because for whatever reason that last run we got really tight in turn three. I don’t know if that had something to do with it or if it was just our adjustments. For the guys to overcome that and get faster each round, it was a really good effort. Goodyear said they would let us put a new inner liner in that tire so we could start the race on it and be fine.”
Truex earned his first of eight victories last season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Ryan Blaney will start from the pole.
Starting Line Up by Row
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Provided by NASCAR Statistics – Fri, March 02, 2018 @ 08:52 PM Eastern
21st Annual Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy
Lube
1 – Ryan Blaney
2 – Kevin Harvick
3 – Kurt Busch
4 – Martin Truex Jr.
5 – Kyle Larson
6 – Chase Elliott
7 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
8 – Brad Keselowski
9 – Erik Jones
10 – Joey Logano
11 – Clint Bowyer
12 – Paul Menard
13 – Kyle Busch
14 – Jimmie Johnson
15 – Michael McDowell
16 – Austin Dillon
17 – William Byron
18 – Daniel Suarez
19 – Denny Hamlin
20 – Alex Bowman
21 – Kasey Kahne
22 – Jamie McMurray
23 – David Ragan
24 – Trevor Bayne
25 – Ryan Newman
26 – Darrell Wallace Jr.
27 – AJ Allmendinger
28 – Chris Buescher
29 – Aric Almirola
30 – Cole Custer
31 – Ty Dillon
32 – Matt DiBenedetto
33 – Ross Chastain
34 – Cole Whitt
35 – Gray Gaulding
36 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
37 – Joey Gase
.f