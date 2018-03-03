Truex Jr. Qualifies 4th at Windy Las Vegas

.

photo credit: Ron Olds

LAS VEGAS (March 2, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. fought high winds and a tire issue Friday to qualify fourth for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Truex’s No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota ran a lap of 28.424 seconds at 189.980 mph in the pole round on the 1.5-mile oval despite having a right-front tire equalize (same air pressures in the inner liner and outer tire) during the first round. He finished 10th in the first round and fifth in the second round.

The Furniture Row Racing driver will line up on the outside of Row 2 for the 267-lap, 400.5-mile race.

“I had no idea, to be honest,” said Truex about the tire issue. “They did such a good job of trying to make up for it and figure out how to set the air pressure. At the end of the day I’m sure it was not helping us to get the car right, because for whatever reason that last run we got really tight in turn three. I don’t know if that had something to do with it or if it was just our adjustments. For the guys to overcome that and get faster each round, it was a really good effort. Goodyear said they would let us put a new inner liner in that tire so we could start the race on it and be fine.”

Truex earned his first of eight victories last season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Starting Line Up by Row

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

21st Annual Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy

Lube

1 – Ryan Blaney

2 – Kevin Harvick

3 – Kurt Busch

4 – Martin Truex Jr.

5 – Kyle Larson

6 – Chase Elliott

7 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

8 – Brad Keselowski

9 – Erik Jones

10 – Joey Logano

11 – Clint Bowyer

12 – Paul Menard

13 – Kyle Busch

14 – Jimmie Johnson

15 – Michael McDowell

16 – Austin Dillon

17 – William Byron

18 – Daniel Suarez

19 – Denny Hamlin

20 – Alex Bowman

21 – Kasey Kahne

22 – Jamie McMurray

23 – David Ragan

24 – Trevor Bayne

25 – Ryan Newman

26 – Darrell Wallace Jr.

27 – AJ Allmendinger

28 – Chris Buescher

29 – Aric Almirola

30 – Cole Custer

31 – Ty Dillon

32 – Matt DiBenedetto

33 – Ross Chastain

34 – Cole Whitt

35 – Gray Gaulding

36 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

37 – Joey Gase

