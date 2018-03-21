R.J. JOHNSON IS BACK ON TOP AT ARIZONA SPEEDWAY

MARCH 19, 2018… Racing past polesitter “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. on the tenth lap, R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) led the rest of the way to claim last Saturday’s victory at Arizona Speedway. The five-time champion earned his second $1,500 Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car win ahead of Davis, top qualifier “The Bull” Tye Mihocko, hard charger Zack Madrid, and Michael Curtis.

Driving Bobby Martin’s #51 Martin Family Auto Museum / Pecon Builders Sherman, Johnson ran second to Mihocko in his heat race and ranked second in passing points out of twenty-three entries. After starting fifth in the main event, the second generation driver left the San Tan Valley oval with a seven point lead on the strength of two wins and 48 feature laps led.

“Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Arizona) led the first nine laps but had to settle for second last Saturday night. Piloting his #50 RSS Industries / MP Environmental RSS, Davis ran second to Chris Bonneau in his heat race and placed sixth in passing points. The five-time Arizona sprint car champion heads to Canyon’s March 31st “Easter Eggstravaganza” sitting third in points with one heat race victory, four top-10 finishes, and 9 feature laps led to his credit.

“The Bull” Tye Mihocko (Peoria, Arizona) scored a third place finish at San Tan Valley after starting sixth. Racing the family owned #5 Dave Wilson Realty / Mears Mechanical Spike, Mihocko won the third heat race and earned his first Beaver Stripes Passing Master Award of the year. After finishing third, “The Bull” climbed to second in points with one heat race victory and three top-10 finishes.

Zack Madrid (Phoenix, Arizona) earned the night’s hard charger award with a fourth place run after starting twentieth. Driving the #5M WSM Auctioneers / Martin Auto Museum Maxim, Madrid finished seventh in his heat race and sat twentieth in the Beaver Stripes Passing Points. To date, Zack is thirteenth in the point chase with on top-10 finish on the season.

Michael Curtis (Cottonwood, Arizona) charged from twelfth to score fifth in the 30-lap main event. Racing Kevin Turner and Greg Wheeler’s #11C DAR Racing / JT Engineering Maxim, Curtis placed fourth in his heat race and ranked twelfth in passing points. To date, Michael is fourth in championship points with two top-10 finishes in the campaign.

Stevie Sussex (Tempe, Arizona) won the night’s first 8-lap heat race. Piloting the John Grau and Mike Burkhart’s #34AZ Western Premier Hauling / KSE Custom Drywall DRC, Sussex was fourth in passing points and took seventh in the main event. At press time, the hard charger is sixth in the point chase with one heat race victory, three top-10 finishes, and 20 feature laps led.

Chris Bonneau (Phoenix, Arizona) took the checkered flags in the third heat race. Driving his #15 Priced Right Auto Sales / Triple X Race Company entry, Bonneau ranked fifth in passing points and scored eighth in the feature. The veteran driver left Arizona Speedway ranked fourteenth in points with one heat race victory and one top-10 finish.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: March 17, 2018 – San Tan Valley, Arizona – Arizona Speedway

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps)

1. Stevie Sussex (#34AZ Grau/Burkhart), 2. Jeff Lowery (#45 Lowery), 3. Bruce St. James (#7K St. James), 4. Andy Reinbold (#19 Reinbold), 5. Sterling Cling (#34 Cling), 6. Mason Keefer (#7 Keefer), 7. Joe Scheopner (#17 Scheopner), 8. Vicki Faber (#50V Faber). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps)

1. Chris Bonneau (#15 Bonneau), 2. Charles Davis Jr. (#50 Davis), 3. Josh Pelkey (#12 Allen), 4. Michael Curtis (#11C Turner/Wheeler), 5. Dennis Gile (#13 Gile), 6. Tyler Most (#3 Most), 7. Colton Maroney (#66 Maroney). 8. Kyle Shipley (#0G Shipley). NT

THIRD HEAT: (8 laps)

1. Tye Mihocko (#5 Mihocko), 2. R.J. Johnson (#51 Martin), 3. Mike Martin (#16 Martin), 4. Matt Lundy (#98 Lundy), 5. Steve Stone (#57 Stone), 6. Tyler Adams (#9G Adams), 7. Zack Madrid (#5M Madrid). NT

FEATURE: (30 laps – With Starting Positions)

1. R.J. Johnson (5th), 2. Charles Davis Jr. (1st), 3. Tye Mihocko (6th), 4. Zack Madrid (20th), 5. Michael Curtis (12th), 6. Josh Pelkey (7th), 7. Stevie Sussex (3rd), 8. Chris Bonneau (2nd), 9. Sterling Cling (14th), 10. Matt Lundy (10th), 11. Jeff Lowery (8th), 12. Steve Stone (15th), 13. Joe Scheopner (19th), 14. Mike Martin (11th), 15. Tyler Adams (18th), 16. Mason Keefer (16th), 17. Dennis Gile (13th), 18. Colton Maroney (17th), 19. Vicki Faber (21st), 20. Bruce St. James (4th), 21. Tyler Most (22nd), 22. Andy Reinbold (9th). NT

**Maroney flipped on lap 13 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-9 Davis, Laps 10-30 Johnson.

HARD CHARGER: Zack Madrid (20th to 4th)

BEAVER STRIPES PASSING MASTER: Tye Mihocko

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGSS:

1. R.J. Johnson-161, 2. Tye Mihocko-154, 3. Charles Davis, Jr.-152, 4. Michael Curtis-133, 5. Josh Pelkey-127, 6. Stevie Sussex-123, 7. Mike Martin-101, 8. Matt Lundy-95, 9. Dennis Gile-83, 10. Tyler Adams-74, 11. Colton Maroney-73, 12. Mason Keefer-69, 13. Zack Madrid-63, 14. Chris Bonneau-59, 15. Landon Cling-56, 16. Sterling Cling-51, 17. Jeff Lowery-48, 18. Johnny Shelton-45, 19. Steve Stone-43, 20. Joe Scheopner-39.