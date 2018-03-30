New Sweet Diamond Challenge Series

8 dates for IMCA Modifieds, Stock Cars, Northern SportMods.

Sweet Diamond Challenge Series dates take IMCA drivers in three divisions to eight events at Sweetwater Speedway and Diamond Speedway this season. IMCA Modifieds race for $1,000 to win each night at Sweetwater, in Rock Springs, Wyo. One thousand dollar top prizes also await IMCA Modified, IMCA Sunoco Stock Car and Karl Chevrolet Northern SportMod drivers who win features during shows at Diamond Mountain, in Vernal, Utah, with 20 or more entries.

Sweet Diamond Challenge Series dates at Diamond Mountain are Fridays and Saturdays, June 1 and 2 and Sept. 14 and 15; also in effect will be the 20 Car Challenge.

Sweet Diamond Challenge Series shows, also on Fridays and Saturdays, are July 6 and 7 and Aug. 10 and 11 at Sweetwater.

All eight Modified features are qualifying events for the 2018 or 2019 Fast Shafts All-Star Invitational ballot.

IMCA Speedway Motors Weekly Racing National, regional, state and track points will be awarded each night. Series champions will be recognized and top 10 drivers in point standings for all three divisions receive point fund shares.

More information is available from Sweetwater promoter Kara Beech at 307 272-3361, from Diamond Mountain promoter Allen Hacking at 435 790-1458, and on the track websites.

30