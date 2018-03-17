Logano Leads XFINITY Field To Checkers

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Joey Logano picked up the XFINITY Roseanne 300 victory today at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, CA. Logano started on the front row and stayed at the front of the pack winning stage 1-2 before taking the checkers. Justin Allgaier would grab the lead with 35 laps remaining however a caution on lap 30 allowed Logano and others to duck into the pits for fresh tires, Logano would restart in 16th at the green and make his way back to the front in 4 laps when the last caution would fly, the field would all head to pit row for tires for the last time. Logano would pace the field to the checkers for his first XFINITY victory in 2018.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 5

Unofficial Race Results for the 20Th Annual Roseanne 300 – Saturday, March 17, 2018

Auto Club Speedway – Fontana, CA – 2 Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 150 Laps – 300 Miles

1 – 22 Joey Logano

2 – 7 Justin Allgaier

3 – 1 Elliott Sadler

4 – 3 Austin Dillon

5 – 21 Daniel Hemric

6 – 00 Cole Custer

7 – 9 Tyler Reddick

8 – 2 Matt Tifft

9 – 18 Ryan Preece

10 – 4 Ross Chastain

11 – 23 Spencer Gallagher

12 – 11 Ryan Truex

13 – 19 Brandon Jones

14 – 24 Kaz Grala

15 – 51 Jeremy Clements

16 – 35 Joey Gase

17 – 16 Ryan Reed

18 – 5 Michael Annett

19 – 36 Alex Labbe

20 – 39 Ryan Sieg

21 – 20 Christopher Bell

22 – 78 BJ McLeod

23 – 0 Garrett Smithley

24 – 8 Tommy Joe Martins

25 – 90 Josh Williams

26 – 52 David Starr

27 – 01 Vinnie Miller

28 – 60 Austin Cindric

29 – 42 John H. Nemechek

30 – 76 Spencer Boyd

31 – 55 Stephen Leicht

32 – 45 Josh Bilicki

33 – 28 Dylan Lupton

34 – 38 JJ Yeley

35 – 66 Timmy Hill

36 – 40 Chad Finchum

37 – 15 Matt Mills

38 – 89 Morgan Shepherd

39 – 93 Jeff Green

40 – 74 Mike Harmon

