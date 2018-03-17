Logano Leads XFINITY Field To Checkers

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Joey Logano picked up the XFINITY Roseanne 300 victory today at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, CA. Logano started on the front row and stayed at the front of the pack winning stage 1-2 before taking the checkers. Justin Allgaier would grab the lead with 35 laps remaining however a caution on lap 30 allowed Logano and others to duck into the pits for fresh tires, Logano would restart in 16th at the green and make his way back to the front in 4 laps when the last caution would fly, the field would all head to pit row for tires for the last time. Logano would pace the field to the checkers for his first XFINITY victory in 2018.
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 5
Unofficial Race Results for the 20Th Annual Roseanne 300 – Saturday, March 17, 2018
Auto Club Speedway – Fontana, CA – 2 Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 150 Laps – 300 Miles
1 – 22 Joey Logano
2 – 7 Justin Allgaier
3 – 1 Elliott Sadler
4 – 3 Austin Dillon
5 – 21 Daniel Hemric
6 – 00 Cole Custer
7 – 9 Tyler Reddick
8 – 2 Matt Tifft
9 – 18 Ryan Preece
10 – 4 Ross Chastain
11 – 23 Spencer Gallagher
12 – 11 Ryan Truex
13 – 19 Brandon Jones
14 – 24 Kaz Grala
15 – 51 Jeremy Clements
16 – 35 Joey Gase
17 – 16 Ryan Reed
18 – 5 Michael Annett
19 – 36 Alex Labbe
20 – 39 Ryan Sieg
21 – 20 Christopher Bell
22 – 78 BJ McLeod
23 – 0 Garrett Smithley
24 – 8 Tommy Joe Martins
25 – 90 Josh Williams
26 – 52 David Starr
27 – 01 Vinnie Miller
28 – 60 Austin Cindric
29 – 42 John H. Nemechek
30 – 76 Spencer Boyd
31 – 55 Stephen Leicht
32 – 45 Josh Bilicki
33 – 28 Dylan Lupton
34 – 38 JJ Yeley
35 – 66 Timmy Hill
36 – 40 Chad Finchum
37 – 15 Matt Mills
38 – 89 Morgan Shepherd
39 – 93 Jeff Green
40 – 74 Mike Harmon
