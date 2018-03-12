Kevin Harvick Returns Home to Compete at Kern County Raceway

After beginning his stock car racing career at Bakersfield’s Mesa Marin Raceway 26 years ago, NASCAR Champion Kevin Harvick will return to his hometown this Thursday, March 15th to race in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series 175 presented by NAPA Auto Parts at Kern County Raceway.

FIRST START: It will be Harvick’s first race at the state of the art high-bank half-mile Kern County Raceway located at Enos Lane and Interstate 5.

CHAMPIONSHIP OPENING RACES: This Thursday, March 15th at Kern County Raceway, will feature the NASCAR K&N Pro Series and the NASCAR Late Models in their season opening events.

FORMER CHAMP: Harvick won the 1998 NASCAR K&N Pro Series Championship, driving for car owners Wayne and Connie Spears. Harvick has earned seven K&N Pro Series victories in his career.

50 and 175: This Thursday night’s schedule of events will begin at 7pm with the

“Happy Harvick 50”, featuring the top NASACR Late Model drivers from our region, followed immediately by the NASCAR K&N Pro Series 175 presented by NAPA Auto Parts.

NEW FORMAT FOR K&N RACE: The BAKERSFIELD 175 presented by NAPA AUTO PARTS will be 175 laps (88 miles) to be run in three (3) segments. The five (5) minute breaks will occur at or near the conclusion of Laps 63 and 125. At the conclusion of the break, lead lap vehicles that elected to pit will line up – in the order they were running at the beginning of the break — behind the lead lap vehicles that elected not to pit in order of running.

LOCAL CHAMPIONS: Also competing will be local stars including one of the winningest drivers in KCRP history David Mayhew, the 2013 K&N Pro Series, and 4-time SPEARS Southwest Tour Champion Derek Thorn, and the Defending NASCAR State, Irwindale Speedway, and KCRP Late Model Champion Trevor Huddleston.