Keselowski Soaks Up Victory

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Mother nature would be the completion that Brad Keselowski had to beat. After two red flags for rain in the desert and a speeding penalty on pit row, Keselowski wheeled the #22 Fitzgerald Glider Kits Ford into victory lane. The victory at ISM Speedway DC Solar 200 is Keselowski 37th career victory.
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 4
Unofficial Race Results for the 14Th Annual Dc Solar 200 – Saturday, March 10, 2018
ISM Raceway – Avondale, AZ – 1 Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 200 Laps – 200 Miles
1 – 22 Brad Keselowski
2 – 7 Justin Allgaier
3 – 18 Kyle Busch
4 – 20 Christopher Bell
5 – 42 Jamie McMurray
6 – 21 Daniel Hemric
7 – 2 Matt Tifft
8 – 00 Cole Custer
9 – 1 Elliott Sadler
10 – 9 Tyler Reddick
11 – 19 Brandon Jones
12 – 24 Kaz Grala
13 – 3 Ty Dillon
14 – 23 Spencer Gallagher
15 – 11 Ryan Truex
16 – 60 Austin Cindric
17 – 5 Michael Annett
18 – 16 Ryan Reed
19 – 4 Ross Chastain
20 – 51 Jeremy Clements
21 – 38 JJ Yeley
22 – 36 Alex Labbe
23 – 28 Dylan Lupton
24 – 35 Joey Gase
25 – 39 Ryan Sieg
26 – 78 BJ McLeod
27 – 8 Tommy Joe Martins
28 – 0 Garrett Smithley
29 – 90 Josh Williams
30 – 76 Spencer Boyd
31 – 55 Stephen Leicht
32 – 45 Josh Bilicki
33 – 01 Vinnie Miller
34 – 66 Timmy Hill
35 – 74 Mike Harmon
36 – 40 Chad Finchum
37 – 89 Morgan Shepherd
38 – 15 Matt Mills
39 – 52 David Starr
40 – 93 Jeff Green
.f
.