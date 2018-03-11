Keselowski Soaks Up Victory

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Mother nature would be the completion that Brad Keselowski had to beat. After two red flags for rain in the desert and a speeding penalty on pit row, Keselowski wheeled the #22 Fitzgerald Glider Kits Ford into victory lane. The victory at ISM Speedway DC Solar 200 is Keselowski 37th career victory.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 4

Unofficial Race Results for the 14Th Annual Dc Solar 200 – Saturday, March 10, 2018

ISM Raceway – Avondale, AZ – 1 Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 200 Laps – 200 Miles

1 – 22 Brad Keselowski

2 – 7 Justin Allgaier

3 – 18 Kyle Busch

4 – 20 Christopher Bell

5 – 42 Jamie McMurray

6 – 21 Daniel Hemric

7 – 2 Matt Tifft

8 – 00 Cole Custer

9 – 1 Elliott Sadler

10 – 9 Tyler Reddick

11 – 19 Brandon Jones

12 – 24 Kaz Grala

13 – 3 Ty Dillon

14 – 23 Spencer Gallagher

15 – 11 Ryan Truex

16 – 60 Austin Cindric

17 – 5 Michael Annett

18 – 16 Ryan Reed

19 – 4 Ross Chastain

20 – 51 Jeremy Clements

21 – 38 JJ Yeley

22 – 36 Alex Labbe

23 – 28 Dylan Lupton

24 – 35 Joey Gase

25 – 39 Ryan Sieg

26 – 78 BJ McLeod

27 – 8 Tommy Joe Martins

28 – 0 Garrett Smithley

29 – 90 Josh Williams

30 – 76 Spencer Boyd

31 – 55 Stephen Leicht

32 – 45 Josh Bilicki

33 – 01 Vinnie Miller

34 – 66 Timmy Hill

35 – 74 Mike Harmon

36 – 40 Chad Finchum

37 – 89 Morgan Shepherd

38 – 15 Matt Mills

39 – 52 David Starr

40 – 93 Jeff Green

