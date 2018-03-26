Hard Fought Fourth Place For Furniture Row Racing

.

photo credit: Ron Olds

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (March 26, 2018) — After experiencing serious handling issues during the first half of the race, Martin Truex Jr. came roaring back in his No. 78 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Toyota to finish fourth in Monday’s weather-delayed STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

It was the fifth straight top-five finish for the Furniture Row Racing driver.

Truex’s handling issues were evident early as he was blanked in acquiring points in both of the first two stages with finishes of 11th and 14th. The anomaly for Truex to get shutout with stage points had an impact as he dropped to second in the driver standings, eight markers behind leader Kyle Busch.

“It was real down for a while,” said Truex, who started the 500-lap race from the pole. “We started the race pretty fast on the short runs, it was just the long runs that were eating us up. I just couldn’t keep the rear tires on it at all on the long runs. We were dropping like a rock and I am like it’s going to be a long day. We had to make some really big adjustments after stage two and luckily I was able to drive back through the field.”

Crew chief Cole Pearn, sitting atop the pit box, made some key adjustments to the 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Camry, which allowed Truex to gain track position on the 0.526-mile short track.

“The last two runs of the race we were really strong, particularly the run right before the last caution,” Truex explained. “We were really fast the entire run. I was able to make some gains and get track position. We tried to make it better but we got worse again.

“Proud of the guys for sticking with it. All of us put our heads together and didn’t give up on it. So proud of that and we’ll get that short-track win sooner or later. This is probably our worst out of all of them, so fourth isn’t too bad.”

The result was Truex’s fifth top-10 finish in his last seven races at NASCAR’s shortest track.(DMF/FRRpr -3.26.18)

The race winner was Clint Bowyer.



Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 6

Unofficial Race Results for the 69Th Annual Stp 500 – Sunday, March 25, 2018

Martinsville Speedway – Martinsville, VA – .526 Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 500 Laps – 263 Miles

1 – 14 – Clint Bowyer

2 – 18 – Kyle Busch

3 – 12 – Ryan Blaney

4 – 78 – Martin Truex Jr.

5 – 4 – Kevin Harvick

6 – 22 – Joey Logano

7 – 88 – Alex Bowman

8 – 47 – AJ Allmendinger

9 – 9 – Chase Elliott

10 – 2 – Brad Keselowski

11 – 41 – Kurt Busch

12 – 11 – Denny Hamlin

13 – 21 – Paul Menard

14 – 10 – Aric Almirola

15 – 48 – Jimmie Johnson

16 – 42 – Kyle Larson

17 – 20 – Erik Jones

18 – 19 – Daniel Suarez

19 – 31 – Ryan Newman

20 – 24 – William Byron

21 – 34 – Michael McDowell

22 – 13 – Ty Dillon

23 – 37 – Chris Buescher

24 – 95 – Kasey Kahne

25 – 38 – David Ragan

26 – 1 – Jamie McMurray

27 – 72 – Cole Whitt

28 – 96 – DJ Kennington

29 – 15 – Ross Chastain

30 – 3 – Austin Dillon

31 – 55 – JJ Yeley

32 – 32 – Matt DiBenedetto

33 – 6 – Trevor Bayne

34 – 43 – Darrell Wallace Jr.

35 – 51 – Harrison Rhodes

36 – 23 – Gray Gaulding

37 – 17 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

38 – 00 – Landon Cassill

