DAMION GARDNER GRABS CANYON’S SPRING SHOWCASE OPENER

Starting fourth, “The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, California) powered by Jake Swanson on the ninth lap and led the rest of the way to claim last Friday’s main event at Canyon Speedway Park. For Gardner, the $3,000 “Spring Showcase” triumph was the 76th AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car victory of his career. Swanson, R.J. Johnson, Brody Roa, and fast qualifier Chad Boespflug followed “The Demon” to the checkered flags.

Driving Mark Alexander’s #4 Trench Shoring / Weld Racing Spike, Damion Gardner qualified third out of twenty-four racers and won the night’s Keizer Aluminum Wheels / Rod End Supply Heat Race #3. Fresh off his fifth consecutive (sixth overall) USAC/CRA crown, Damion heads to the April 14th Tulare show with an eight point lead over the competition.

Jake Swanson (Anaheim, California) led the first eight laps from the pole position and claimed second in the Canyon Speedway Park return. Racing Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Phil & Eileen King Triple X, Swanson was seventh fast in time trials and ran second to Logan Williams in his heat race. Last year’s USAC West Coast Sprint Car champion left Arizona ranked second in the point chase.

Making his debut in Dwight Cheney’s #42 Racing Optics / Sander Engineering Maxim, R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) scored third in the “Spring Showcase.” The five-time USAC SouthWest Sprint Car champion qualified sixth overall and placed third in his heat race. Currently third in points, Johnson and the Cheney Racing Team will make a bid for the USAC/CRA championship.

Brody Roa (Garden Grove, California) charged from eleventh to fourth in the 30-lap main event. Piloting the BR Performance #91R HD Industries / Burris Racing Maxim, Roa was eleventh fast in time trials and took fourth in his heat race. The 2016 USAC West Coast Sprint Car champion heads to Tulare ranked sixth in the point standings.

“The Hanford Hornet” Chad Boespflug (Hanford, California) traveled from Indiana and claimed fifth in the “Spring Showcase” after starting sixth. Driving Andy Reinbold and Todd Underwood’s #19S AME Electrical / Ross Equipment Rentals Spike, Boespflug earned the Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award and finished fourth in his heat race. The former SCRA 360 Sprint Car Champion left Arizona sitting fourth in championship points.

“Thunder” Tommy Malcolm (Corona, California) earned the night’s Saldana Racing Products / Racing Optics “Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job” honors with a thirteenth place run from twenty-third. Racing Dino Napier’s #5X Indiana Truck Salvage / Rockstar Coatings entry, Malcolm qualified twenty-fourth overall after his time was disallowed and took sixth in his heat race. At press time, the young driver sits fourteenth in the standings.

Logan Williams (Yorba Linda, California) raced to victory in the night’s Extreme Mufflers Heat Race #1. Piloting Jack Jory’s #5 John Jory Corporation / AMA Plastics Spike, Williams was thirteenth fast in time trials and claimed fifteenth in the main event. The 2014 Rookie of the Year heads to Tulare ranked thirteenth in the point chase.

Zack Madrid (Phoenix, Arizona) won the night’s Circle Track Performance / Rod End Supply Heat Race #2. Driving the #5M WSM Auctioneers / Martin Auto Museum Maxim, Madrid qualified fourteenth overall and scored ninth in the “Spring Showcase.” After rain washed away the Saturday night show, Zack sits ninth in the chase for the championship.

Unfortunately for race fans, rain claimed the Saturday show at Canyon Speedway Park.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will return to action on Saturday, April 14th, at the Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, California. The second point race will also feature the Light Up The World USAC Western States Midgets presented by CBD Living Water and the Western RaceSaver Sprint Cars. Located on the Tulare County Fairgrounds at the corner of Bardsley and K Streets, more event information, can be found at www.tularethunderbowl.com or calling 559.688.0909.

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS:

1. Chad Boespflug, 19S, Reinbold/Underwood-13.465; 2. Charles Davis Jr., 50, Davis-13.566; 3. Damion Gardner, 4, Alexander-13.622; 4. Stevie Sussex, 34AZ, Grau/Burkhart-13.661; 5. Matt Rossi, 02, Rossi-13.718; 6. R.J. Johnson, 42, Cheney-13.799; 7. Jake Swanson, 92, Sertich-13.816; 8. Isaac Chapple, 52, Chapple-13.894; 9. Cody Williams, 44, Jory-13.942; 10. Austin Williams, 2, Jory-13.953; 11. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-14.085; 12. Tye Mihocko, 5T, Mihocko-14.102; 13. Logan Williams, 5, Jory-14.164; 14. Zack Madrid, 5M, Madrid-14.214; 15. Chris Bonneau, 15, Bonneau-14.305; 16. Mike Martin, 16, Martin-14.361; 17. Gary Paulson, 45, Kleinhans-14.393; 18. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-14.411; 19. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-14.449; 20. Matt Lundy, 98, Lundy-14.467; 21. Jonas Reynolds, 0, Harland-14.961; 22. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-15.190; 23. Asa Kesterson, 18, Kesterson-16.868; 24. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-NT.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps)

1. L.Williams, 2. Swanson, 3. Sussex, 4. Boespflug, 5. Martin, 6. A.Williams, 7. Bender, 8. Gansen. NT

CIRCLE TRACK PERFORMANCE / ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (10 laps)

1. Madrid, 2. Davis, 3. Chapple, 4. Roa, 5. Rossi, 6. Lundy, 7. Paulson, 8. Kesterson. NT

KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS / ROD END SUPPLY THIRD HEAT: (10 laps)

1. Gardner, 2. McCarthy, 3. Johnson, 4. Mihocko, 5. C.Williams, 6. Malcolm, 7. Reynolds, 8. Bonneau. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps – With Starting Positions)

1. Damion Gardner (4th), 2. Jake Swanson (1st), 3. R.J. Johnson (2nd), 4. Brody Roa (11th), 5. Chad Boespflug (6th), 6. Charles Davis Jr. (5th), 7. Austin Williams (10th), 8. Stevie Sussex (3rd), 9. Zack Madrid (14th), 10. Isaac Chapple (8th), 11. Cody Williams (9th), 12. Mike Martin (16th), 13. Tommy Malcolm (23rd), 14. Tye Mihocko (12th), 15. Logan Williams (13th), 16. A.J. Bender (21st), 17. Matt McCarthy (17th), 18. Matt Rossi (7th), 19. Chris Bonneau (15th), 20. Jonas Reynolds (20th), 21. Chris Gansen (18th), 22. Matt Lundy (19th), 23. Asa Kesterson (22nd). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-8 Swanson, Laps 9-30 Gardner.

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS / RACING OPTICS HARD CHARGER: Tommy Malcolm (23rd to 13th)

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS:

1. Damion Gardner-82, 2. Jake Swanson-74, 3. R.J. Johnson-71, 4. Chad Boespflug-69, 5. Charles Davis Jr.-67, 6. Brody Roa-66, 7. Stevie Sussex-58, 8. Austin Williams-55, 9. Zack Madrid-54, 10. Isaac Chapple-49, 11. Cody Williams-45, 12. Mike Martin-43, 13. Logan Williams-41, 14. Tommy Malcolm-40, –. Tye Mihocko-40, 16. Matt McCarthy-36, 17. Matt Rossi-33, –. A.J. Bender-33, 19. Chris Bonneau-26, –. Matt Lundy-26.