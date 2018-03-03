Busch Trucks To Victory 50

.

photo credit: Ron Olds/LVMS 2018

Kyle Busch, a native of Las Vegas picked up the his 50th victory in Fridays nite Stratosphere 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Busch used the misfortune after leader Brent Moffitt made contact with the truck of Michel Disdier allowing Busch to grab the lead. Busch would hold off a hard charging Johnny Sauter and Brett Moffit in the closing laps for the win. Busch has now won a Truck Series race at every active track at which he has competed



NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Number 3

Unofficial Race Results for the Inaugural Stratosphere 200 – Friday, March 2, 2018

Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – 1.5 Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 134 Laps – 201 Miles

1 – 51 Kyle Busch

2 – 21 Johnny Sauter

3 – 16 Brett Moffitt

4 – 98 Grant Enfinger

5 – 52 Stewart Friesen

6 – 25 Dalton Sargeant

7 – 41 Ben Rhodes

8 – 2 Cody Coughlin

9 – 45 Justin Fontaine

10 – 02 Austin Hill

11 – 54 Justin Marks

12 – 18 Noah Gragson

13 – 4 Spencer Davis

14 – 49 Wendell Chavous

15 – 13 Myatt Snider

16 – 22 Austin Self

17 – 3 Jordan Anderson

18 – 15 Robby Lyons

19 – 20 Michel Disdier

20 – 83 Bayley Currey

21 – 8 John H. Nemechek

22 – 74 Mike Harmon

23 – 50 BJ McLeod

24 – 10 Jennifer Jo Cobb

25 – 33 Josh Reaume

26 – 6 Norm Benning

27 – 1 Tommy Regan

28 – 24 Justin Haley

29 – 88 Matt Crafton

30 – 0 Mike Senica

31 – 87 Joe Nemechek

32 – 63 Scott Stenzel

.