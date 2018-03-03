Busch Trucks To Victory 50

.
photo credit: Ron Olds/LVMS 2018
Kyle Busch, a native of Las Vegas picked up the his 50th victory in Fridays nite Stratosphere 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Busch used the misfortune after leader Brent Moffitt made contact with the truck of Michel Disdier allowing Busch to grab the lead. Busch would hold off a hard charging Johnny Sauter and Brett Moffit in the closing laps for the win. Busch has now won a Truck Series race at every active track at which he has competed
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Number 3
Unofficial Race Results for the Inaugural Stratosphere 200 – Friday, March 2, 2018
Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – 1.5 Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 134 Laps – 201 Miles
1 – 51 Kyle Busch
2 – 21 Johnny Sauter
3 – 16 Brett Moffitt
4 – 98 Grant Enfinger
5 – 52 Stewart Friesen
6 – 25 Dalton Sargeant
7 – 41 Ben Rhodes
8 – 2 Cody Coughlin
9 – 45 Justin Fontaine
10 – 02 Austin Hill
11 – 54 Justin Marks
12 – 18 Noah Gragson
13 – 4 Spencer Davis
14 – 49 Wendell Chavous
15 – 13 Myatt Snider
16 – 22 Austin Self
17 – 3 Jordan Anderson
18 – 15 Robby Lyons
19 – 20 Michel Disdier
20 – 83 Bayley Currey
21 – 8 John H. Nemechek
22 – 74 Mike Harmon
23 – 50 BJ McLeod
24 – 10 Jennifer Jo Cobb
25 – 33 Josh Reaume
26 – 6 Norm Benning
27 – 1 Tommy Regan
28 – 24 Justin Haley
29 – 88 Matt Crafton
30 – 0 Mike Senica
31 – 87 Joe Nemechek
32 – 63 Scott Stenzel
.