A Solid Day, Not A Great Day

photo credit: Ron Olds

AVONDALE, Ariz. (March 11, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. posted his third straight top-five finish of the season with a fifth-place result in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

The Furniture Row Racing driver moved into a tie for second place with Kyle Busch in the driver standings, 12 points behind leader Kevin Harvick, who claimed his third consecutive win of the season.

Truex started from the pole and was a top-five performer for almost the entire 312-lap race in his No. 78 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry. He finished fifth in the first stage, and due to pit-stop strategy, slipped to eighth in the second stage.

“Just a solid day for us, not a great day and not what we were hoping for,” Truex said. “There were times in the race where we were really good and just lost some track position there with about 100 or 80 to go. We had one run that went really long that we got bad on, but overall today we were pretty close.

“We just lost a little there and felt like we could have run second or third maybe – one run we were as good as anyone, just couldn’t get it to be perfect all day.”

Asked if the car fell off later in the race, Truex said, “On that (one) long run, we just got really tight and lost our track position. We have a little work to do, but man, we’re right there. It’s like when you’re out fishing and you catch a bunch of fish and you feel like you’re throwing the right lure, but maybe it’s just not the right color – we need to get it dialed in. We’re so close.”

Truex’s other two top-five finishes of the season were fourth last week in Las Vegas and fifth two weeks ago in Atlanta. The finish was also his third career top five at Phoenix. The reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion had a series high of 19 top-five finishes in 2017.

Kevin Harvick

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 4

Unofficial Race Results for the 14Th Annual Ticketguardian 500 – Sunday, March 11, 2018

ISM Raceway – Avondale, AZ – 1 Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 312 Laps – 312 Miles

1 – 4 Kevin Harvick

2 – 18 Kyle Busch

3 – 9 Chase Elliott

4 – 11 Denny Hamlin

5 – 78 Martin Truex Jr.

6 – 14 Clint Bowyer

7 – 10 Aric Almirola

8 – 19 Daniel Suárez

9 – 20 Erik Jones

10 – 41 Kurt Busch

11 – 31 Ryan Newman

12 – 24 William Byron

13 – 88 Alex Bowman

14 – 48 Jimmie Johnson

15 – 2 Brad Keselowski

16 – 12 Ryan Blaney

17 – 3 Austin Dillon

18 – 42 Kyle Larson

19 – 22 Joey Logano

20 – 6 Trevor Bayne

21 – 47 AJ Allmendinger

22 – 38 David Ragan

23 – 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24 – 95 Kasey Kahne

25 – 32 Matt DiBenedetto

26 – 1 Jamie McMurray

27 – 15 Ross Chastain

28 – 43 Darrell Wallace Jr.

29 – 37 Chris Buescher

30 – 13 Ty Dillon

31 – 96 DJ Kennington

32 – 34 Michael McDowell

33 – 51 Timmy Hill

34 – 23 Gray Gaulding

35 – 00 Jeffrey Earnhardt

36 – 21 Paul Menard

37 – 72 Corey LaJoie

