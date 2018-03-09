Truex Jr. Pole Position – Starting Line Up – Phoenix

.

photo credit: Ron Olds

AVONDALE, Ariz. (March 9, 2018) — Martin Truex Jr. captured the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

Truex, driving the No. 78 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Toyota, saved the best for last Friday after posting the sixth fastest speeds (134.811 and 135.864 mph) in the first two rounds on the 1-mile oval.

The Furniture Row Racing driver kicked it up a couple of notches in the pole shootout money round with a lap run of 26.288 seconds at 136.945 mph.

It was the 16th career pole for Truex, his second at ISM Raceway and first of the season.

“It was a good run — we worked really hard coming here, knowing what we’ve done here in the past,” Truex said. “We’ve run well, but we never could quite get it just right to go for the pole. I think we were fifth (in qualifying) here last fall.

“We had a good game plan coming here and I had to adjust my driving a little bit and the guys made adjustments to the car and it all played into our hands. Just really proud of everybody on this 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Toyota team.” (DH.DF/FRR.pr 3.9.18)

Starting Line Up

ISM Raceway

Provided by NASCAR Statistics – Fri, March 09, 2018 @ 06:46 PM Eastern

14th Annual TicketGuardian 500

1 – Martin Truex Jr.

2 – Kyle Larson

3 – Chase Elliott

4 – Alex Bowman

5 – Joey Logano

6 – Denny Hamlin

7 – Kyle Busch

8 – Jamie McMurray

9 – Erik Jones

10 – Kevin Harvick

11 – William Byron

12 – Ryan Blaney

13 – Ryan Newman

14 – Paul Menard

15 – Daniel Suarez

16 – David Ragan

17 – Jimmie Johnson

18 – Austin Dillon

19 – Clint Bowyer

20 – AJ Allmendinger

21 – Trevor Bayne

22 – Aric Almirola

23 – Kurt Busch

24 – Chris Buescher

25 – Brad Keselowski

26 – Kasey Kahne

27 – Darrell Wallace Jr.

28 – Ty Dillon

29 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

30 – Matt DiBenedetto

31 – Michael McDowell

32 – Gray Gaulding

33 – Corey LaJoie

34 – DJ Kennington

35 – Timmy Hill

36 – Ross Chastain

37 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

.