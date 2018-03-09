Truex Jr. Pole Position – Starting Line Up – Phoenix

.
photo credit: Ron Olds
AVONDALE, Ariz. (March 9, 2018) — Martin Truex Jr. captured the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.
Truex, driving the No. 78 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Toyota, saved the best for last Friday after posting the sixth fastest speeds (134.811 and 135.864 mph) in the first two rounds on the 1-mile oval.
The Furniture Row Racing driver kicked it up a couple of notches in the pole shootout money round with a lap run of 26.288 seconds at 136.945 mph.
It was the 16th career pole for Truex, his second at ISM Raceway and first of the season.
“It was a good run — we worked really hard coming here, knowing what we’ve done here in the past,” Truex said. “We’ve run well, but we never could quite get it just right to go for the pole. I think we were fifth (in qualifying) here last fall.
“We had a good game plan coming here and I had to adjust my driving a little bit and the guys made adjustments to the car and it all played into our hands. Just really proud of everybody on this 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Toyota team.” (DH.DF/FRR.pr 3.9.18)
Starting Line Up
ISM Raceway
14th Annual TicketGuardian 500
14th Annual TicketGuardian 500
1 – Martin Truex Jr.
2 – Kyle Larson
3 – Chase Elliott
4 – Alex Bowman
5 – Joey Logano
6 – Denny Hamlin
7 – Kyle Busch
8 – Jamie McMurray
9 – Erik Jones
10 – Kevin Harvick
11 – William Byron
12 – Ryan Blaney
13 – Ryan Newman
14 – Paul Menard
15 – Daniel Suarez
16 – David Ragan
17 – Jimmie Johnson
18 – Austin Dillon
19 – Clint Bowyer
20 – AJ Allmendinger
21 – Trevor Bayne
22 – Aric Almirola
23 – Kurt Busch
24 – Chris Buescher
25 – Brad Keselowski
26 – Kasey Kahne
27 – Darrell Wallace Jr.
28 – Ty Dillon
29 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
30 – Matt DiBenedetto
31 – Michael McDowell
32 – Gray Gaulding
33 – Corey LaJoie
34 – DJ Kennington
35 – Timmy Hill
36 – Ross Chastain
37 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
