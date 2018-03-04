A Hand Of Four In Vegas

.
photo credit: Ron Olds
LAS VEGAS (March 4, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. started fourth, finished fourth and moved into fourth in the driver point standings.
But in order to get a solid fourth-place result in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway the Furniture Row Racing driver had to overcome obstacles during the 267-lap race.
A couple of pit-stop problems along with handling issues at different times of the race had Truex fighting for track position on the 1.5-mile oval.
“We started fourth and finished fourth and it looked pretty easy but we had a lot to overcome,” said Truex. “A lot of stuff going on. Track position was the name of the game and it was really hard to pass.
“We had some trouble on pit road a few times and also had a few runs when the car was off as well. Just a tough day, we battled through it and came home with a good result. Proud of everybody on the Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Camry. Looking forward to the next couple of weeks and see if we can continue to chip away at it.”
When Truex took the checkered flag it was his 10 straight top-five finish on a 1.5-mile oval.
Truex’s No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota was strong early, finishing second in the first stage. He had issues to overcome in the second stage but was able to collect a few more standing points, finishing seventh.
When the race was restarted following the final caution on Lap 183, Truex found himself in 10th place. But the gritty driver from Mayetta, N.J. fought to the end to finish fourth. His last pass to get to fourth came with fewer than five laps remaining.
“We’re going to go back to work,” stated Truex. “We’ve got some things coming that we’ve been working on. We just can’t get the balance of our car where we need it. Been struggling with getting the car to turn good enough these last two weeks and when we get that figured out we’ll be right there.”
With Truex moving from seventh to fourth in the point standings, it is the same position he was in after last year’s race in Las Vegas.
The Pennzoil 400 race winner was Kevin Harvick. (DFF/DH/FRRpr. 3.4.18).
photo credit: Ron Olds
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 3
Unofficial Race Results for the 21St Annual Pennzoil 400 Presented By
Jiffy Lube – Sunday, March 4, 2018
Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – 1.5 Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 267 Laps – 400.5 Miles
1 – 4 Kevin Harvick
2 – 18 Kyle Busch
3 – 42 Kyle Larson
4 – 78 Martin Truex Jr.
5 – 12 Ryan Blaney
6 – 2 Brad Keselowski
7 – 22 Joey Logano
8 – 20 Erik Jones
9 – 21 Paul Menard
10 – 10 Aric Almirola
11 – 31 Ryan Newman
12 – 48 Jimmie Johnson
13 – 3 Austin Dillon Dow
14 – 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
15 – 37 Chris Buescher
16 – 88 Alex Bowman
17 – 11 Denny Hamlin
18 – 14 Clint Bowyer
19 – 95 Kasey Kahne
20 – 6 Trevor Bayne
21 – 43 Darrell Wallace Jr.
22 – 32 Matt DiBenedetto
23 – 38 David Ragan
24 – 13 Ty Dillon
25 – 51 Cole Custer
26 – 19 Daniel Suarez
27 – 24 William Byron
28 – 72 Cole Whitt
29 – 15 Ross Chastain
30 – 47 AJ Allmendinger
31 – 00 Jeffrey Earnhardt
32 – 55 Joey Gase
33 – 23 Gray Gaulding
34 – 9 Chase Elliott
35 – 41 Kurt Busch
36 – 1 Jamie McMurray
37 – 34 Michael McDowe
photo credit: Ron Olds
.f