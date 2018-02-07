Vanderwal Heads For K&N East Opener At New Smyrna

Colorado Teen Set To Begin Second Season In NASCAR K&N Pro Series

LA SALLE, Colo. (Feb. 5, 2018) – Kody Vanderwal will kick off his 2018 racing season by competing in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East season opener at Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway on Sunday. The 17-year-old from La Salle, Colorado – who will be embarking on his second season in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series – will drive a Bill McAnally Racing Toyota Camry, branded as the No. 34 Flyin’ Dutchman Toyota.

“I’m really excited to get in a car that I know will be fast,” Vanderwal said. “Last year, we struggled with trying to get our car up to par. It was kind of hard for me to learn that way.”

Nevertheless, Vanderwal had a solid rookie season in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West last year, notching two top-five and seven top-10 finishes in 14 starts. After getting his 2018 year started at New Smyrna, he plans to return to run a second season in the West division, driving the No. 43 Flyin’ Dutchman entry.

Vanderwal is a second-generation competitor. His father, Rudy, had raced in some high profile super late model events at Tucson (Arizona) Speedway. In late 2016, he entered his son in a truck series event there. A victory in that race led to Kody racing some late model events, and success at that level led to the younger Vanderwal racing the K&N West race at Tucson.

“After Kody did well at Tucson, we were asked to go to Kern (County Raceway Park),” Rudy said. “We did well at Kern, and it was suggested that we go to Irwindale (Speedway). So, from one race at a time, we decided to keep going.”

BMR gave Vanderwal’s team the opportunity to work in their shop in Roseville, California leading up to the K&N West race at nearby All American Speedway last fall. That relationship led to Bill McAnally offering them the opportunity to compete in a BMR car in this week’s race.

Prepared in the BMR shop, the Toyota Camry at New Smyrna will be crewed by the Flyin’ Dutchman team, led by crew chief Jason Dickenson.

The New Smyrna race is part of the 52nd Annual World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing on the half-mile Florida track.

____________________________________________________