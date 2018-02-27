RMLRA’s Scott Recognized in Charlotte

U.S. Legend Cars International and INEX Asphalt Master 2016 and 2017 Points Champion, Larrel, “Scotty”, Scott, was named the 2017 Bilstein shock’s Madonna award winner at the US Legend annual awards banquet at the Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Speedway Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The annual award ceremony was attended by over 300 drivers, crew and family from around the world to hear William Byron, past USLCI champion and current pilot of the infamous #24 Chevy in NASCAR for Hendrick Motorsports, deliver the keynote speech outlining the commitment winning championships takes. The Bilstein Shocks Madonna award is given to only one of the many USLCI and INEX class champions each year. Past recipients of the award include NASCAR drivers Dale Earnhardt JR, Chase Elliott, Alan Kulwicki, and Michael Waltrip.

Mr Roy Robertson, Bilstein executive, took time to showcase the reasoning behind their choice of Scotty:

“As the president and past champion of the Rocky Mountain Legends Racing Association (RMLRA.org) and two time national asphalt master champion, “Scotty” has consistently demonstrated the highest level of sportsmanship and exemplary character on and off the track. We were honored to present such a deserving competitor with this prestigious award!”

Scotty has maintained a commitment to excellence with his racing program; involving hundreds of hours maintaining and improving his equipment each year. Concluding the acceptance of the Madonna Award, Scotty stated, “continued support from my family, years of dedication from friends, guidance from racers before me, along with my local sponsors make all of this possible. I am truly humbled by this award.” Racing in the Rocky Mountain Region, Scotty considers Colorado National Speedway in Dacono, CO his home track. One of the highlights of Scotty’s life has been meeting great people and creating lifelong friendships throughout his 10 years of racing legends in the RMLRA and on the national circuit.

USLCI and INEX offers several programs to get involved in racing; including the Bandolero’s that are now available in Denver. This program is designed for kids 6-16 years of age and will begin racing at the Colorado National Speedway, Big Country Speedway, HiWay 92 Raceway Park, and I25 Speedway in April of this year.