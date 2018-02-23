Not A Good Start To The Weekend

.
HAMPTON, Ga. (Feb. 23, 2018) – Issues during technical inspection prevented Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota from participating in qualifying for Sunday’s Folds of Honor/QuickTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Truex will line up 35th on the inside of Row 18 for Sunday’s 325-lap race on the 1.54-mile oval. The Mayetta, N.J., native started ninth and finished eighth in last year’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Truex, will be without his car chief Blake Harris on Sunday at Atlanta after the team failed pre-qualifying inspection three times Friday.
“NASCAR’s new inspection process is just that … new,” said Joe Garone, president of Furniture Row Racing. “The tolerances are very tight, within thousandths of an inch. It’s difficult to push the limits where you feel you need to and still be within the tolerances of the new system. One thing we won’t do is leave anything on the table and expect to get poles and wins. We will always push for the maximum.” (D.H.FRR/pr 2.23.18)
Starting Line Up by Row
Atlanta Motor Speedway
59th Annual Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
1 -18 Kyle Busch
2 -31 Ryan Newman
3 -4 Kevin Harvick
4 -19 Daniel Suarez
5 -2 Brad Keselowski
6 -17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
7 -41 Kurt Busch
8 -42 Kyle Larson
9 -14 Clint Bowyer
10 -20 Erik Jones
11 -10 Aric Almirola
12 -11 Denny Hamlin
13 -1 Jamie McMurray
14 -95 Kasey Kahne
15 -21 Paul Menard
16 -22 Joey Logano
17 -34 Michael McDowell
18 -88 Alex Bowman
19 -43 Darrell Wallace Jr.
20 -6 Trevor Bayne
21 -47 AJ Allmendinger
22 -48 Jimmie Johnson
23 -24 William Byron
24 -37 Chris Buescher
25 -3 Austin Dillon
26 -12 Ryan Blaney
27 -9 Chase Elliott
28 -13 Ty Dillon
29 -38 David Ragan
30 -32 Matt DiBenedetto
31 -23 Gray Gaulding Jr.
32 -72 Cole Whitt
33 -00 Jeffrey Earnhardt
34 -15 Ross Chastaian
35 -78 Martin Truex Jr.
36 -51 Harrison Rhodes
