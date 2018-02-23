Not A Good Start To The Weekend

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

HAMPTON, Ga. (Feb. 23, 2018) – Issues during technical inspection prevented Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota from participating in qualifying for Sunday’s Folds of Honor/QuickTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Truex will line up 35th on the inside of Row 18 for Sunday’s 325-lap race on the 1.54-mile oval. The Mayetta, N.J., native started ninth and finished eighth in last year’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Truex, will be without his car chief Blake Harris on Sunday at Atlanta after the team failed pre-qualifying inspection three times Friday.

“NASCAR’s new inspection process is just that … new,” said Joe Garone, president of Furniture Row Racing. “The tolerances are very tight, within thousandths of an inch. It’s difficult to push the limits where you feel you need to and still be within the tolerances of the new system. One thing we won’t do is leave anything on the table and expect to get poles and wins. We will always push for the maximum.” (D.H.FRR/pr 2.23.18)

Starting Line Up by Row

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Provided by NASCAR Statistics – Fri, February 23, 2018 @ 06:42 PM Eastern

59th Annual Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

1 -18 Kyle Busch

2 -31 Ryan Newman

3 -4 Kevin Harvick

4 -19 Daniel Suarez

5 -2 Brad Keselowski

6 -17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

7 -41 Kurt Busch

8 -42 Kyle Larson

9 -14 Clint Bowyer

10 -20 Erik Jones

11 -10 Aric Almirola

12 -11 Denny Hamlin

13 -1 Jamie McMurray

14 -95 Kasey Kahne

15 -21 Paul Menard

16 -22 Joey Logano

17 -34 Michael McDowell

18 -88 Alex Bowman

19 -43 Darrell Wallace Jr.

20 -6 Trevor Bayne

21 -47 AJ Allmendinger

22 -48 Jimmie Johnson

23 -24 William Byron

24 -37 Chris Buescher

25 -3 Austin Dillon

26 -12 Ryan Blaney

27 -9 Chase Elliott

28 -13 Ty Dillon

29 -38 David Ragan

30 -32 Matt DiBenedetto

31 -23 Gray Gaulding Jr.

32 -72 Cole Whitt

33 -00 Jeffrey Earnhardt

34 -15 Ross Chastaian

35 -78 Martin Truex Jr.

36 -51 Harrison Rhodes

