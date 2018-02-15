New Promoters at Casper Speedway

With IMCA Modifieds and IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stocks returning to weekly race programs, new promoters Faye and Ray Nash are in charge of a busy schedule look to build on an already solid car count foundation at Casper Speedway.

The IMCA Speedway Motors Weekly Racing point season for both divisions starts May 11 at the half-mile dirt Wyoming speedplant with season championship night set for Aug. 31.

The Nashes come to Casper following a five-year stint at Valentine Speedway in Glenrock.

“We started with about 20 cars there and built it up. What we want to do here is build on the car counts that have already been established,” Mrs. Nash said.

“Casper is a tremendous facility and what it needs now is just some TLC. We want people to drive in and say ‘this is awesome.’”

Regular race night at Casper is Friday. Both the Modifieds and Hobby Stocks are on midweek July 3 and 4 Bob Shierkolk Memorial programs.

Track points will be awarded to Modified drivers on 10 nights and to Hobby Stocks on 20 nights.

“What we like best about IMCA are the rules,” noted Mrs. Nash. “They’re right there in black and white.”

Casper also hosts June 12 and 13 IMCA Modified Gunslinger Tour dates, with the second show a $1,000 to win qualifying event for the Fast Shafts All-Star Invitational ballot.

The Bill Burnside Memorial special for Hobby Stocks is July 27, the O’Reilly Auto Parts special for Mod­ifieds on Aug. 17.

Modified points earned at Casper count toward Larry Shaw Race Cars Western Region stand­ings, Hobby Stock points toward Big Daddy Race Cars Northern Region standings.