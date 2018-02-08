Monster Daytona 500 Bash/Car/Bike Show and Party

Daytona 500 Bash JUST Announced FORMER Denver Bronco Greats Will Be There Signing Autographs for All in Attendance…

February 18, 2018, 10:00 AM

Lazy Dog Westminster, West 120th Avenue, Westminster, CO

Win a Dario Franchitti Indy 500 Championship Timepiece valued at $1,500

Update: Race Central Media will be partnering with The Pro Players Association for two

events coming February, February 18th will be a Co-partnership and a fundraiser raising money for fallen Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm who was killed two weeks ago. A proportion of the monies raised will go to that fund.

Daytona 500 watch party and Car Bike Show February 18 at the Lazy Dog in Westminster Doors open at 10AM. Come and support the home town Furniture Row Racing team with your friends and make new racing friends. There will be a small cover fee which will go to the fund for fallen Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm.

Team members from the Furniture Row Race team are scheduled to be at the event.

Kurt Hansen will buy the car owner their first beer for those wishing to display Race Cars, Street Rod and Motorcycles. Please contact Kurt at motorsportsmedia@msn.com and let him know you are coming

The following Saturday February 24th, 7 to 10 p.m. and exclusive and special event dedicated to Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm, both events will be at the Lazy Dog in Westminster, please come pay your respects and have a great time. Support all the First Responders-This will be a Fundraising and Raising Awareness Event with a very small at the Door Donation.

The funds raised for Deputy Heath Gumm will be donated thur the Pro Players (501 C3) organization.

