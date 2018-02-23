Las Vegas Showdown On Tap For USAC Southwest Sprints

On Wednesday, February 28th and Thursday, March 1st, the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars will invade The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Co-sanctioned with the USAC West Coast Sprints, the non-point “7th Annual FVP Sin City Showdown” will pay a stout $3,000-to-win and $300-to-start the feature on BOTH NIGHTS. In addition, the famed World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Cars and IMCA Modifieds will join the action packed card. The pit gates will open at 2:00pm, the spectator gates open at 5:00pm, with racing set for 7:30pm on Wednesday and 8:00pm on Thursday. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.lvms.com/dirt, call 702.644.4444, or visit www.dirtcar.ticketforce.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=258 for advance tickets. A schedule for both nights is at the end of this release.

NOTICE TO RACERS: MUFFLERS ARE NOT REQUIRED AT LAS VEGAS. The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is the ONLY legal right rear tire and cockpit adjustable shocks are NOT allowed. The engine restrictor rules are 1-7/8” with open heads and 2-3/16” with ASCS cylinder heads. The weight rule is 1,475 lbs. with driver and the USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at www.southwestsprintcars.com or www.usacracing.com. USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2018-usac-sprint-midget-sc

Held during NASCAR weekend, the “FVP Outlaw Showdown” has become one of the most popular dates on both the USAC SouthWest and West Coast schedules. A talented roster of drivers from Arizona, California, and the Midwest will battle on the large half-mile clay oval to win the prestigious event. Also known as the “Sin City Showdown,” Bud Kaeding (California) won the inaugural race in 2012 and Bryan Clauson (Indiana) won in 2013. Austin Liggett (California) took the 2014 event and Stevie Sussex (Arizona) topped the field in 2015. Clauson returned to victory circle in 2016 and Ryan Bernal won last year’s jackpot from twenty-second ahead of Brady Bacon (Oklahoma), Brody Roa (California), Jace Vander Weerd (California), and Stevie Sussex (Arizona). Landon Cling (Arizona) set fast time both nights and established a new track record of 17.470. A complete series win list at Las Vegas is at the bottom of this release.

Entering the Las Vegas doubleheader, five-time champion R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) sits atop the point standings. Piloting Bobby Martin’s #51 Martin Family Auto Museum / Pecon Builders Sherman, Johnson won the February 3rd “Steve Stroud Memorial” at Canyon Speedway Park. To date, the second generation driver leads the series with fifty-two career victories.

Just two points behind Johnson is veteran “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Arizona). Driving the Massey Motorsports’ #50 RSS Industries / Rod End Supply RSS, Davis claimed third in the “Steve Stroud Memorial” after starting fifth. At press time, the five-time Arizona sprint car champion has twenty-one SouthWest wins and will be looking to sweep the “Outlaw Showdown.”

Stevie Sussex (Tempe, Arizona) ranks third in the point chase. Racing John Grau’s #34 Western Premier Hauling / KSE Custom Drywall Maxim, Sussex led the first three laps at Canyon before taking second at the checkered flags. Stevie has twelve SouthWest wins to his credit and will have his sights on his second jackpot at Las Vegas.

Michael Curtis (Cottonwood, Arizona) sits fourth in the chase for the championship. Piloting Kevin Turner & Greg Wheeler’s #11C DAR Racing / JT Engineering Maxim, Curtis ran fourth in the Canyon Speedway Park main event. The young driver will be looking to earn his first career triumph at Las Vegas.

Veteran Josh Pelkey (Peoria, Arizona) is fifth in the point standings. Driving Robbie and Gaye Allen’s #12 ABC Body Shop / PPG Automotive Finishes Maxim, Pelkey took sixth in the February 3rd main event. The 1997 ASCA Champion has five USAC SouthWest wins and will have his sights on the $3,000 paydays.

“The Bull” Tye Mihocko, “The Magic Man” Mike Martin, Landon Cling, Dennis Gile, Matt Lundy, Johnny Shelton, Colton Moroney, Larry Kesterson, Tyler Adams, Mason Keefer, and Wayne Siddle round out the USAC SouthWest standings.

Jake Swanson will lead a strong USAC West Coast roster including Austin Liggett, Tristan Guardino, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Max Adams, Ryan Bernal, Richard Vander Weerd, Ryan Timmons, Brandon Wiley, Jace Vander Weerd, and more.

Two-day Pit Passes are $100 and single-day Pit Passes are $50.

The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is located twelve miles north of downtown Las Vegas, Nevada off Interstate 15 at Exit 54 (Speedway Blvd). The pit gate will open at 2:00pm and more event information can be found at www.lvms.com/dirt or calling (702) 644-4444. Two-day Reserved and General Admission tickets are on sale for $80 (with fan pit pass). Single-day Reserved tickets are $40, General Admission tickets are $39, and Children (12 and Under) are FREE. For more ticket information, visit www.dirtcar.ticketforce.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=258 or call 844-DIRT-TIX (844-347-8849).

The Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Hoosier Tire, and Beaver Stripes for their support. For more information on the series, visit www.southwestsprintcars.com, www.usacracing.com, or follow the series on Facebook.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS:

2013-R.J. Johnson, 2014-R.J. Johnson, 2015-R.J. Johnson, 2016-R.J. Johnson, 2017-R.J. Johnson.

LAS VEGAS OUTLAW / SIN CITY SHOWDOWN WINNERS:

2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Bryan Clauson, 2014-Austin Liggett, 2015-Stevie Sussex, 2016-Bryan Clauson, 2017-Ryan Bernal.

LAS VEGAS SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR WINS:

2-Ryan Bernal, 2-Bryan Clauson, 1-Austin Liggett, 1-Stevie Sussex.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGSS:

1-R.J. Johnson-79, 2-Charles Davis Jr.-77, 3-Stevie Sussex-76, 4-Michael Curtis-67, 5-Josh Pelkey-66, 6-Tye Mihocko-63, 7-Mike Martin-60, 8-Landon Cling-56, 9-Dennis Gile-50, 10-Matt Lundy-47, 11-Johnny Shelton-45, 12-Colton Moroney-44, 13-Larry Kesterson-38, –Tyler Adams-38, 15. Mason Keefer-35, 16-Wayne Siddle-33.

USAC LAS VEGAS FVP OUTLAW SHOWDOWN SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28TH:

Tickets & Will Call: 2:00pm

Pit Gate: 2:00pm

USAC Drivers Meeting: 4:00pm

Grandstands: 5:00pm

Wheel Pack: 5:45pm

USAC Hot Laps: 7:00pm

Opening Ceremonies: 7:30pm

Racing to Follow

THURSDAY, MARCH 1ST:

Tickets & Will Call: 2:00pm

Pit Gate: 2:00pm

USAC Drivers Meeting: 5:00pm

Grandstands: 5:00pm

Wheel Pack: 6:30pm

USAC Hot Laps/Qualifying: 7:45pm

Opening Ceremonies: 8:00pm

Racing to Follow

2018 SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE

DATE – TRACK – LOCATION

February 28: *The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV (FVP Outlaw Showdown / $3,000-to-win / Non-Points)

March 1: *The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV (FVP Outlaw Showdown / $3,000-to-win / Non-Points)

March 17: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

March 24: Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ

March 31: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Easter Eggstravaganza)

April 14: Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ (Cotton Classic)

April 28: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

May 19: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

May 26: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Salute to Indy)

May 27: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Salute to Indy)

June 9: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

August 15: I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR (Freedom Tour / $2,500-to-Win / Non-Points)

August 16: Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK (Freedom Tour / $2,500-to-Win / Non-Points)

August 17: 81 Speedway – Wichita, KS (Freedom Tour / $2,500-to-Win / Non-Points)

August 18: 81 Speedway – Wichita, KS (Freedom Tour / $2,500-to-Win / Non-Points)

September 1: Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ (Hank Arnold Memorial)

September 2: Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ (Hank Arnold Memorial)

September 8: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Lealand McSpadden Tribute)

September 21: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Sands Chevrolet Southwest Championships)

September 22: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Sands Chevrolet Southwest Championships)

October 20: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Race For The Cure)

October 27: Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ (Howl-O-Ween Bash)

November 2: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Western World Championships)

November 3: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Western World Championships)

* = Co-Sanctioned Event with USAC West Coast Sprints.

This schedule is subject to change.

