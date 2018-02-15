Colorado’s Honor Speedway sanctions six divisions with IMCA

The Colorado track Alan Davis remembers taking practice laps at nearly a quarter century ago is the newly IMCA-sanctioned track he’ll promote beginning this season.

Opening night at Honor Speedway in Pueblo is scheduled for April 7.

IMCA Speedway Motors Weekly Racing points will be awarded at Saturday shows on the quarter-mile clay oval for IMCA Modifieds, IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Cars, IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars, IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stocks, Karl Chevrolet Northern SportMods and Mach-1 Sport Compacts through Sept. 15.

“The majority of racers in the area are already IMCA. We thought the best decision would be to sanction so they could race here for national, regional and state points,” Davis said.

“IMCA is a very credible sanctioning body and I like the consistency of their rules.”

The circle track, a quarter-mile asphalt drag strip and a 2.2 mile road course all are located on 2,600 acres of city-owned property known as Honor Farm Park overseen by an appointed park board.

Built in the 1970s, the track had seen rare use – including an exhibition race in 1994 and a single season in 2002 – and fell into disrepair before the park board decided to re-open it and give the new promoter a multi-year contract.

“I had practiced there in a 1200 outlaw sprint car in 1994 so now I’ve come full circle,” said Davis, who promoted El Paso County Raceway in Calhan from 2007-2014. “We got the contract signed last October and started work immediately.”

Fencing is being installed and both the racing surface and infield bladed. Davis and his track crew, many of them volunteers, will resume work on the track, buildings and grandstands as soon as weather permits this spring.

A professed open wheel fan, Davis brings the United Rebel Sprint Series to town for a $700 to win show on Friday, July 20 and a $1,000 to win main event on Saturday, July 21.

Honor Speedway is part of IMCA’s Jet Racing Central Region for Modifieds, the EQ Cylinder Heads Northern Region for Stock Cars and the Big Daddy Race Cars Northern Region for Hobby Stocks.