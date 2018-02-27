Big Payday for IMCA Modifieds at March 3 Pahrump Special

Three thousand dollars is the winner’s share when IMCA Modifieds travel to Pahrump Valley Speedway for the Saturday, March 3 Stormin’ Mormon Memorial.

The event is held in honor of Ray Wulfenstein, a long-time driver from Pahrump nicknamed the Stormin’ Mormon, who died in January of 2017.

A minimum of $300 will be paid to start the 40-lap Fast Shafts All-Star Invitational ballot qualifier. IMCA Speedway Motors Weekly Racing National, Larry Shaw Race Cars Western Region and IMCA Nevada State points will be awarded.

Pit gates open at noon and the grandstand opens at 4 p.m. Hot laps are at 4:30 p.m. and racing starts shortly after 5 p.m.

Entry fee is $45 and pit passes are $25. Grandstand admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors 55 and over, $6 for kids ages 6-14 and free for ages five and under.

Questions can be directed to promoter Chad Broadhead at 702 328-8101, event coordinator Bryan Wulfenstein at 775 209-3638 or Modified race director Leland Hibdon at 775 209-6896.

“Both Bryan and Leland have raced IMCA Modifieds. The sanctioning of this event actually comes about as a result of a conversation we had at the Duel In The Desert,” said IMCA President Brett Root, noting the Stormin’ Mormon comes on the heels of a midweek special for the division at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. “We’ll do everything we can to make this a successful and annual event for our Western Region drivers.”

Also on the race day card at Pahrump is the $1,000 to win Sam Stringer Super Stock Memorial. Stringer’s on-track career included a stint in the sanctioned Modified division.