The End of the Belleville Midget Nationals?

In an article posted on Speed Sport News the racing world learned that it might have seen the final Belleville Midget Nationals race at the famed Belleville High Banks in Kansas. Citing low car counts and rising costs USAC has backed out of sanctioning the event.

The track has now turned it’s attention to the 305 winged sprint cars offering a $42,000 purse for their national event. You can read the entire article here.

PHOTO CREDIT: Spencer Bayston en route to victory at the Belleville High Banks during the Belleville Midget Nationals in 2017. (Don Holbrook photo)