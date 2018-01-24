Medford, Oregon…The stars of the 2017 season at Southern Oregon Speedway gathered at Los Arcos restaurant in Medford for the awards banquet. The top drivers in the track’s eight regular divisions were presented with trophies from what was the 22nd consecutive season of racing on the 3/10th mile clay oval in White City.

Promoter Mike McCann gave the group of nearly 200 attendees his state of the race track address as he prepares for his third season as promoter of the speedway. McCann highlighted some of the struggles and the accomplishments of the 2017 season, which included the first running of the Herz Precision Parts Wingless 360 Sprint Car race, Hall of Fame Night and the R Charles Snyder Salute. McCann also thanked all of the people who worked hard behind the scenes to make it all happen as well as the track’s sponsors.

With track announcer Bryce Burtner unable to MC the event due to a scheduling conflict, track publicist Don Martin stepped in to handle the duties. Martin emphasized how important each and every driver is to the success of the racing program and why events such as the R Charles Snyder Salute and Hall of Fame night are so important to the heritage of the track. He added that the track just received their five-year anniversary award from IMCA for continuous sanctioning and that IMCA will continue to sanction the popular Modified and Sport Modified divisions in 2018.

The track honored eight champions, including Kyler Barraza (Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Cars), Nathan Augustine (Late Models), Jesse Bailey (IMCA Modifieds), Mike Medel (IMCA Sport Modifieds), Bob Burkett (Valley Stor-All Late Model Lites), Kristopher Mix (Mini Stocks), Jason Stoutenburgh (JOAT Labs Hornets) and Dr. Scott Lenz (Pro Stocks). Only Augustine was unable to attend the event.

Barraza had seven total Top 3 finishes, including three feature victories. However, his season ended one week from the finish after his car flipped on the back stretch in the Wingless Sprint race at the end of August. The car caught fire and Barraza suffered second and third degree burns. However, he accomplished enough in his other starts to clinch the championship despite missing the final race. Kyler pointed out that his racing was a family effort without big sponsors, and without his family he wouldn’t be able to do this. He added that this was his 10th season of racing, and he enjoyed competing with everybody.

The Winged Sprint Car division will continue under the Kendal Oil sponsorship. David Hibbard of Dave’s Carpet And Vinyl will continue to be a big supporter of the effort and has also launched the ISCS Sprint Car Tour, which will include two other race tracks in addition to Medford. David finished fourth in the standings last year behind his son Bailey. Bailey won three Main Events. However, Marissa Henson beat Bailey Hibbard by just one point to finish second in the standings and win Rookie Of The Year honors.

The Top 10 drivers in each of the eight divisions received trophies, and the Dees family was well-represented in Late Models as Bob finished third with two feature victories, son Garrett finished seventh and son John finished 9th. Garrett also won Rookie Of The Year honors. Champion Nathan Augustine won two Main Events out of five Top 3 finishes to out duel three time winner Dustin Knight for the championship.

Jesse Bailey did not enter the season expecting to run for IMCA Modified points, but after leading the division with five Top 3 finishes, he won a hard fought battle with seven time champion Mark Wauge and two time champion Albert Gill to claim the title. Gill and Wauge each had a victory. Shane Everson earned the 7th place trophy and Rookie Of The Year.

With a new car for the season, Mike Medel set out to defend his IMCA Sport Modified championship. His two feature victories secured him those honors as he had a division leading five Top 3 finishes. Medel praised his fellow competitors, including division point runner-up Willie McFall, for the close competition and the fun that he had each and every week. Jessie Merriman finished fourth in the standings to secure Rookie Of The Year honors.

After being one of the stars of the Mini Stock division for over a decade, Bob Burkett used his one win and five Top 3 feature finishes to win both Rookie Of The Year and the Valley Stor-All Late Model Lites championship. Charlie Eaton did a superb job of staying consistent and finishing a career best second. Having raced as long as he has, Burkett felt weird about being the top rookie, but he pointed out that he had fun driving a car that was faster than anything he had raced before.

A long shot going into the year, third Generation racer Kristopher Mix surprised the field with a division leading six Top 3 feature finishes to secure the Mini Stock championship. Mix also celebrated the birth of his first son. The rapidly improving Michael Johnson made a late charge on Dillen Lausen to take second in the final standings, while Hunter Magnan finished eighth in points and was the top rookie.

Jason Stoutenburgh left little doubt as to who the JOAT Labs Hornets champion would be by winning the last four Main Events of the season. The battle was for second, where rookie Jenna Hedges passed her husband Tim Hedges on the final night. Jenna also won the Rookie Of The Year award.

Returning champion Dr. Scott Lenz picked up three Pro Stock feature wins to hold off Rookie Of The Year Dean Hackworth for the championship. Jeffrey Hudson won perhaps the race of the year to close out the season and finished third in the final standings.

Many rumors swirled around the room concerning drivers moving into different divisions and other racers coming out for the 2018 season. Promoter Mike McCann indicated that the schedule will be released within the next two weeks. The season opener will be set for April 28th.