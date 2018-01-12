Just add ICE an Shake

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

The weather is perfect for some motorcycle race action on ICE…..that’s right ice. There are a couple different venues in the Mile High City to catch some of the crazy action.

Harry’s Roamers a local M/C club that conducts races at Rainbow Falls lake between Deckers and Woodland Park on HY 67. This will be there 52nd Annual Ice Race season. Bring your dirt bikes, quads, ATC’s, friends and family and join us on Sunday for some fun. This event is for all ages, racers are from 5 to 100. Registration starts at 6am; races start at 10. parking pick around the lake;

If you prefer not to brave the elements the indoor World Championship ICE Series will be at the Budweiser Event Center:

(Loveland, CO) – World Championship ICE Racing, presents 2018 Next Generation Fire On Ice Tour, at the Budweiser Events Center for one night only on Saturday, January 20 at 7:30 p.m. Featuring the biggest names in professional motorcycle ICE racing and the craziest riders on earth racing wild Unlimited Outlaw Quads and more. These racers will be rocketing around the arenas solid ice track shredding the ice with razor sharp studded tires, hitting insane speeds; going from 0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds, all racing for the most prestigious World Championship ICE Racing Title.

This action packed professional racing event comes with chills, spills and thrills and a no-holds-barred racing attitude that will keep you on the edge of your seats. Plus, guest appearance by four time Guinness Record Holder, daredevil and professional stunt rider Ryan S., one of the fastest wheelie riders and craziest stunt bike riders on the ice.

Tickets for World Championship ICE Racing are $19 and $29. Adult ticket pricing increases $5 day of show. Kids General Admission tickets are $9. Tickets go sale Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase at BudweiserEventsCenter.com, 877-544-TIXX (8499) or at the Budweiser Events Center Box Office. Group discount tickets are available for this event and can be purchased by calling 970-619-4122. Additional fees may apply.

