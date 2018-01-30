2018 USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE HAS 25 DATES AT 7 TRACKS

JANUARY 29, 2018… Entering their sixth season, the cars and stars of the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series are set for twenty-five events at seven racetracks. Opening with the February 3rd “Steve Stroud Memorial” at Canyon Speedway Park, the traditional 360s will close out their schedule with Arizona Speedway’s 2-day “51st Western World Championships” on November 3rd. The popular non-point 4-race “Freedom Tour” remains a highlight on the calendar with shows in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

Promoted by Doug Gabbard, Canyon Speedway Park in Peoria, Arizona will host seven dates on the calendar. Starting with February 3rd’s “Steve Stroud Memorial,” the 1/3-mile oval will also host the March 31st “Easter Eggstravaganza,” May 26th & 27th “Salute to Indy,” September 21st & 22nd “Sands Chevrolet SouthWest Championships,” and the October 20th “Race For The Cure.” Last season, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (3), R.J. Johnson (2), Dave Darland (1), and Matt Rossi (1), took the checkered flags at CSP. Canyon Speedway Park is located at 9777 West Carefree Highway in Peoria, Arizona and for more details, visit www.canyonspeedwaypark.com or call 602.258.RACE (7223).

The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada will host the “Outlaw Showdown” on February 28th and March 1st. Held during NASCAR weekend, the non-point events with the USAC West Coast Sprints will pay $3,000-to-win each night and will also feature the famed World of Outlaws Sprint Cars. Last March, Ryan Bernal claimed both main events at the fast 1/2-mile oval in front of a packed grandstand. The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is located twelve miles north of downtown Las Vegas, Nevada off Interstate 15 at Exit 54 (Speedway Blvd). For more information, visit www.lvms.com/dirt or call 800.644-4444.

Arizona Speedway in San Tan Valley, Arizona will host seven nights on the 2018 schedule. Promoted by Jonah Trussel, the fast 1/3-mile oval will feature the USAC SouthWest Sprints on March 17th, April 28th, May 19th, June 9th, September 8th’s “Lealand McSpadden Tribute,” and the 2-day “Western World Championships” with the USAC National and USAC/CRA Sprints starting November 2nd. Last year, R.J. Johnson (2), Stevie Sussex (2), Brady Bacon (1), “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (1), and Chris Windom (1), won at the ET Motopark. Arizona Speedway is located at 47800 N. Ironwood Road in San Tan Valley, Arizona and for more details, visit www.arizonaspeedway.net or call 480.926.6688.

Located on the Pinal County Fairgrounds, Central Arizona Speedway in Casa Grande, Arizona has five dates on the calendar. The traditional 360 sprints will invade the 3/8-mile clay oval on March 24th, April 14th’s “Cotton Classic,” September 1st and 2nd “Hank Arnold Memorial,” and the October 27th “Howl-O-Ween Bash.” Last season, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. and USAC National standout Kevin Thomas Jr. earned wins at Casa Grande. Central Arizona Speedway is located at 512 N 11 Mile Corner Road in Casa Grande, Arizona and for more details, visit www.centralarizonaspeedway.com or call 520.709.07148.

For the second year in a row, the non-point “Freedom Tour” will open at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Arkansas. The August 15th event at the high banked 1/4-mile oval will pay $2,500-to-win and “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. scored last year’s victory. I-30 Speedway is located at 12297 Interstate 30 in Little Rock, Arkansas and for more information, visit www.i-30speedway.com or call 501.455.4567.

Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Oklahoma will host the second round of the “Freedom Tour” on August 16th. The non-point show at the semi-banked 1/4-mile oval will pay $2,500-to-win and Blake Hahn claimed top honors last year. Creek County Speedway is located on the historic Route 66 at 18450 West Highway 66 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. For more details, visit www.creekcountyspeedway.co or call 918.693.7223 (RACE).

81 Speedway in Wichita, Kansas will host the third and fourth rounds of the “Freedom Tour.” The August 17th and 18th non-point races at the 3/8-mile clay oval will pay $2,500-to-win. Last season, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. added the Wichita facility to his win list. 81 Speedway is located at 7700 North Broadway Street in Park City, Kansas. For more information, visit www.race81speedway.com or call 316.755.1781.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS:

2013-R.J. Johnson, 2014-R.J. Johnson, 2015-R.J. Johnson, 2016-R.J. Johnson, 2017-R.J. Johnson.

2017 SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR WINS:

7-Charles Davis Jr., 7- R.J. Johnson, 2-Ryan Bernal, 2-Stevie Sussex, 1-Brady Bacon, 1-Dave Darland, 1-Blake Hahn, 1-Matt Rossi, 1-Kevin Thomas Jr., 1-Chris Windom.

2018 SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE

DATE – TRACK – LOCATION

February 3: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Steve Stroud Memorial)

February 28: *The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV (FVP Outlaw Showdown / $3,000-to-win / Non-Points)

March 1: *The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV (FVP Outlaw Showdown / $3,000-to-win / Non-Points)

March 17: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

March 24: Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ

March 31: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Easter Eggstravaganza)

April 14: Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ (Cotton Classic)

April 28: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

May 19: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

May 26: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Salute to Indy)

May 27: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Salute to Indy)

June 9: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

August 15: I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR (Freedom Tour / $2,500-to-Win / Non-Points)

August 16: Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK (Freedom Tour / $2,500-to-Win / Non-Points)

August 17: 81 Speedway – Wichita, KS (Freedom Tour / $2,500-to-Win / Non-Points)

August 18: 81 Speedway – Wichita, KS (Freedom Tour / $2,500-to-Win / Non-Points)

September 1: Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ (Hank Arnold Memorial)

September 2: Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ (Hank Arnold Memorial)

September 8: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Lealand McSpadden Tribute)

September 21: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Sands Chevrolet Southwest Championships)

September 22: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Sands Chevrolet Southwest Championships)

October 20: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Race For The Cure)

October 27: Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ (Howl-O-Ween Bash)

November 2: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Western World Championships)

November 3: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Western World Championships)

* = Co-Sanctioned Event with USAC West Coast Sprints.

This schedule is subject to change.

#51 R.J. Johnson. 5-Time Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Champion. Photo by Patrick Shaw / Backed In Photography.