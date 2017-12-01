Winter Series Race This Sunday

Sunday December 3, 2017 will be the scheduled second race of the five race Colorado Winter Series. The event will be at the I-76 Speedway in Ft. Morgan Colorado. A 100 lap Enduro race will highlight the event with a full racing program of heat races and main events for the other divisions. Modifieds, Sport Mod, Street Stocks, Econos, 270 Micro Sprints and any other divisions that wish to race.

Pit Gates will open at 9AM with the races scheduled to start at Noon. The weather forecast is for temps to be in the mid 60’s.

For additional information visit the Speedway’s web site www.i-76speedway.com for a complete set of rules.