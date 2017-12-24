LVMS Undergoing Changes

.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is undergoing a face lift during the offseason. Both NASCAR and NHRA fans this year will be treated to new fan friendly exciting amenities. For NASCAR fans a new seating area in turn 1 will feature the comforts of padded seating and swiveling armchairs creating the ultimate flexible party zone adjacent to the racing surface.

Fans who have purchased annual and weekend grandstand tickets, along with premium-seat holders, will have access to the speedway’s new interactive sports lounge, a 5,200-square-foot delight for the senses located in a reconfigured area located above the general seating between Turn 4 and the start-finish line. The sports lounge will be a hotbed of activity and will give fans a chance to gather in a social environment surrounded by a multitude of static and dynamic displays. Attendees will be able to keep tabs on all of their favorite sporting events via a wall of flat-screen TVs while still being a part of the excitement taking place on the track

For NHRA fans – four wide, four of a kind hold or fold racing will allow fans from the west coast to witness what started at Charlotte’s zMAX Dragway,” The first four-wide event will be the NHRA DENSO Spark Plugs Nationals April 6-8, 2018. . “It’s exciting to give everyone on the west coast a chance to see what fans back east have experienced for several years now, LVMS president Chris Powell said.

