Colorado National Speedway Announces 2018 Schedule

Wednesday evening Colorado National Speedway announced their 2018 tentative racing schedule. Just yesterday the track announced a special Winter Enduro race on the 14th of January but now the entire race season has been outlined on the CNS website.

Notably is the addition of 7 Bandelero races. Bandelero cars are similar to Legend cars except designed for younger drivers 8 thru 14 years of age.

Another interesting item on the schedule is the return of the King of the Wing Spring Car series but this year they will appear for two nights on the Independence Day show Friday and Saturday July 6th and 7th. Due to the fact that the 4th of July actually falls directly in the middle of the week there will be an extra show with fireworks on Saturday June 30th with the Super Late Models as the featured division.

The NASCAR K&N Series will return June 8th for the annual NAPA/Toyota 150 and the Father’s Day Monster Truck show will be Sunday Jun 17th.

There are a total of 31 events in 2018 counting the Winter Enduro. 11 SPECIAL events highlight the season including a 2-day show over Memorial Day Weekend, The K&N Race in June along with the Father’s Day Monster Truck show and the early 4th of July show June 30th. Other special events include July 7th and 8th and a special Super Late Model 100 on August 11th. In September there is a special Labor Day race with fireworks and also the Super Late Model Championship on September 22nd. The season wraps up with Challenge Cup XLIII on October 6th.

To get ready for the busy season there will be 3 practice events March 17th, 24th and 31st. The first race of the season is Saturday April 7th featuring the Super Late Models, Grand American Modifieds, Super Stocks, and Figure 8s.

Shows per division:

Super Late Models – 13

Pro Trucks – 10

Late Models – 10

Grand American Modifieds – 9

Mod Coupes – 10

Super Stocks – 11

Pure Stocks – 9

Figure 8s – 11

Legends – 13

Supermodifieds – 5

Trains – 12

DemoX – 7

Bandelero – 7