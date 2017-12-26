CNS Announces $1,500 to Win Winter Enduro Race

Colorado National Speedway has added a very rare winter enduro race as the very first race in the 2018 season. The “Battle of the Fenders 300” will be held Sunday January 14th at 11AM. Pure Stocks, Super Stocks, Hobby Stocks, Econo, Enduro, for dirt or asphalt are all welcome. The 300 lap race will have a break at the 150 lap mark for refueling.

$75 car registration is open on the CNS website located here. All drivers and spectators will enter pit-side for just $10 each.

It has been a long time since CNS has added any races outside of the normal April-October schedule so this should be a fun way to start the 2018 season.