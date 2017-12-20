2018 USAC West Coast Sprint Car Schedule Has 19 Dates At 6 Tracks

DECEMBER 19, 2017… Entering their tenth campaign, the cars and stars of the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series are set for nineteen events at six racetracks. Opening with the two-day, non-point “Outlaw Showdown” at Las Vegas on February 28th, the traditional 360s will close out the schedule with Ventura’s two-day (non-points) “78th Running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix” on November 22nd.

The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the season openers on February 28th and March 1st. Held during NASCAR weekend, the non-point events will also showcase the famed World of Outlaws Sprint Cars. Last March, Ryan Bernal claimed both main events at the fast 1/2-mile oval in front of a packed grandstand. The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is located twelve miles north of downtown Las Vegas, Nevada off Interstate 15 at Exit 54 (Speedway Blvd). For more information, visit www.lvms.com/dirt or call 800.644-4444.

Tulare’s Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway has five dates on the schedule. Promoted by Steve Faria, the lightning fast 1/3-mile oval will feature the USAC 360s and World of Outlaws Sprint Cars on March 9th and 10th. The popular two-day “Peter Murphy Classic” will open on May 18th, and the “Chris and Brian Faria Memorial” is scheduled for June 2nd. Last season, Jake Swanson, Ryan Bernal (twice), and Kyle Hirst scored victories at the Tulare County Fairgrounds. The Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the corner of Bardsley and K Streets in Tulare, California and for more details, visit www.tularethunderbowl.com or call 559.688.0909.

Located at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, Ventura Raceway will host five dates on the calendar. Promoted by Jim Naylor, “The Best Little Dirt Track in America” will host the “Battle of the Beach” races on March 31st, July 14th, August 25th, along with the non-point “78th Running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix” on November 21st and 22nd. The November 22nd “Battle of the Beach” finale will also showcase the USAC National and Western States Midgets. Last season, Ryan Bernal, Jake Swanson, Brady Bacon, and “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney earned victories at the seaside 1/5-mile oval. Ventura Raceway is located at 10 West Harbor Boulevard in Ventura, California and for more details, visit www.venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

The USAC West Coast Sprints will make two appearances at Hanford’s Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds. Promoted by Bubby Morse, the 3/8-mile oval will host the April 7th and May 12th dates on the schedule. Last year, Austin Liggett scored two Hanford wins and “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr. also took the checkered flags. Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds is located at 801 South 10th Avenue in Hanford, California and for more information, visit www.kellerautospeedway.com or call 559.651.1990.

Santa Maria Raceway will host four nights on the schedule. The traditional 360 sprints will headline the action at “The West’s Best Short Track” on April 28th, June 9th “Ron Otto Memorial,” August 11th “Bud Stanfield Memorial,” and the October 6th “Championship Night.” Last season, Ryan Bernal, Max Adams, and Tristan Guardino raced to victory at the at the Central Coast 1/3-mile clay oval. As a bonus, the Light Up The World Beverages USAC Western States Midgets will join the card at the April, August, and October shows. Santa Maria Raceway is located 1/4-mile north of the 101/166 interchange at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California and for more information, visit www.santamariaraceway.com or call 805.922.2232.

Bakersfield Speedway returns to the USAC West Coast Sprint calendar on July 28th. Promoted by Scott Schweitzer, “The West’s Fastest 1/3-Mile High Banked Clay Oval” last featured the non-winged 360s on March 9, 2016 and Troy Rutherford earned the main event win. Bakersfield Speedway is located at 5001 North Chester Extension in Bakersfield, California and for more information, visit www.bakersfieldspeedway.com or call 661.393.3373.

The USAC Western Awards Banquet (and Roast) will be held Saturday, January 27th at the Orleans Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. The hotel will also host a Bowling Tournament the previous night at 8:00pm. Tickets for both the Awards Banquet and Bowling Tournament can be downloaded at www.westcoastsprintcars.com/2017/banquet2017.docx and orders must be received by January 20th. The Orleans Hotel and Casino is located at 4500 West Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas Nevada. Online room reservations can be made at www.orleanscasino.com/groups for a special block rate (Group Code: A8SAC01) of $50 for Thursday, $117 for Friday, $117 for Saturday, and $50 for Sunday. For more room reservation information, call 800.675.3267.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS:

2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa, 2017-Jake Swanson.

2017 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS:

6-Ryan Bernal, 3-Austin Liggett, 2-Jake Swanson, 1-Max Adams, 1-Brady Bacon, 1-Tyler Courtney, 1-Geoff Ensign, 1-Danny Faria Jr., 1-Tristan Guardino, 1-Kyle Hirst.

2018 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES SCHEDULE

DATE-TRACK-LOCATION

January 26: Orleans Hotel & Casino – Las Vegas, NV (Bowling Tournament / 8pm)

January 27: Orleans Hotel & Casino – Las Vegas, NV (USAC Western Awards Banquet / 12pm)

February 28: The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV (Outlaw Showdown / Non-Points)

March 1: The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV (Outlaw Showdown / Non-Points)

March 9: Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA

March 10: Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA

March 31: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Battle at the Beach)

April 7: Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA

April 28: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA

May 12: Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA

May 18: Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA (Peter Murphy Classic)

May 19: Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA (Peter Murphy Classic)

June 2: Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA (Chris & Brian Faria Memorial)

June 9: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (Ron Otto Memorial)

July 14: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Battle at the Beach)

July 28: Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA

August 11: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (Bud Stanfield Memorial)

August 25: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Battle at the Beach)

October 6: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (Championship Night)

November 21: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Turkey Night Grand Prix / Non-Points)

November 22: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Turkey Night Grand Prix / Battle at the Beach / Non-Points)

This schedule is subject to change.

ATTACHED PHOTOS/IMAGES:

#17V “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., 2-Time USAC West Coast Sprint Car Champion. Photo by MMRacingPhotos.com.